DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'View' Co-Host Wonders Why Patrick Clancy Divorced Lindsay in Mind-numbingly Stupid Segment

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 25, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
'View' Co-Host Wonders Why Patrick Clancy Divorced Lindsay in Mind-numbingly Stupid Segment
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

These women are insufferable, but you already knew that. I used to think this was fringe talk; it’s not. After the Lindsay Clancy trial, The View likely mirrors what goes through the minds of most white suburban women after two liters of chardonnay. 

Advertisement

Sunny Hostin revealed that she was the lone juror in the Butcher of Tompkins Square Park case, where Daniel Rakowitz killed, dismembered, and consumed a woman in 1989. Hostin was the lone juror, proud to have kept a cannibal out of jail.

Now, we have Sara Haines dropping more idiocy, asking why Patrick Clancy divorced Lindsay after she killed their three kids in January 2023. How is this a serious topic? Oh, and I’m sure if Patrick had cheated on Lindsay, this would’ve been a different take, right? Killing kids—why did you leave? Indefinitely? She should break up with him—this is the most unserious show. And people who watch this crap vote. 

Recommended
Of Course, This Republican Senator Flocked to Mary Peltola's Defense Matt Vespa New Jersey's Lt. Gov Was Given a Timeline to Resign by Mikie Sherrill. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What an absolute crap take. 

Patrick won't be able to hold his children again, because Lindsay killed them, but he's bad for divorcing her. 

Like I said, white wine idiocy right here.  

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MEDIA BIAS | SUNNY HOSTIN | THE VIEW
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Of Course, This Republican Senator Flocked to Mary Peltola's Defense

Of Course, This Republican Senator Flocked to Mary Peltola's Defense

Matt Vespa
New Jersey's Lt. Gov Was Given a Timeline to Resign by Mikie Sherrill. Here's Why.

New Jersey's Lt. Gov Was Given a Timeline to Resign by Mikie Sherrill. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
A Second Man Was Arrested in Mississippi Hanging Case. Guess What the AP Didn't Tell Us.

A Second Man Was Arrested in Mississippi Hanging Case. Guess What the AP Didn't Tell Us.

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos