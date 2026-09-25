'View' Co-Host Wonders Why Patrick Clancy Divorced Lindsay in Mind-numbingly Stupid Segment

These women are insufferable, but you already knew that. I used to think this was fringe talk; it’s not. After the Lindsay Clancy trial, The View likely mirrors what goes through the minds of most white suburban women after two liters of chardonnay.

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Sunny Hostin brags about being a holdout juror that prevented The Butcher of Thompson Square Park from going to prison.

She admits "once he killed her, he chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts ... and fed her body parts to the unhoused." pic.twitter.com/sLbElgLuGt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 22, 2026

Sunny Hostin revealed that she was the lone juror in the Butcher of Tompkins Square Park case, where Daniel Rakowitz killed, dismembered, and consumed a woman in 1989. Hostin was the lone juror, proud to have kept a cannibal out of jail.

The View co-host Sarah Haines complains that Patrick Clancy divorced Lindsay Clancy after she took the lives of their 3 children.



“How did the marital love end so quickly…in sickness and in health.” pic.twitter.com/mhZdmWQIFL — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) September 23, 2026

Now, we have Sara Haines dropping more idiocy, asking why Patrick Clancy divorced Lindsay after she killed their three kids in January 2023. How is this a serious topic? Oh, and I’m sure if Patrick had cheated on Lindsay, this would’ve been a different take, right? Killing kids—why did you leave? Indefinitely? She should break up with him—this is the most unserious show. And people who watch this crap vote.

What an absolute crap take.

Patrick won't be able to hold his children again, because Lindsay killed them, but he's bad for divorcing her.

Like I said, white wine idiocy right here.

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