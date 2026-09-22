Mamdani Announces Plan to Make NYC Traffic More Congested and Dangerous

Whenever a Democrat proposes a "solution" to a "problem," it inevitably, invariably, makes the problem worse or creates a problem where there wasn't one before. Take Obamacare, for example. It was going to "fix" the problem of increasing insurance premiums and uninsured Americans. Now premiums have skyrocketed and Americans are still uninsured because they can't afford the inflated prices.

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In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani looked at his massive city and decided what it needed was more traffic congestion and a place where terrorists could easily target innocent New Yorkers. That's why he's going to create pedestrian-only zones.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani to create NYC's first-ever pedestrian-only zones.



Experts predict this will stop traffic deaths. pic.twitter.com/7vIxU3MdoG — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) September 19, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani today released Vision Zero Reimagined, a 10-year blueprint for street safety. The comprehensive, citywide plan brings together 19 City agencies, Mayoral offices and partners to advance more than 100 policies designed to prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries while unlocking the full potential of New York City’s streets as public spaces. Vision Zero Reimagined pairs bold ideas with practical fixes, including developing the city’s first pedestrian-only and pedestrian-priority districts, expanding implementation of Sammy’s Law, installing hardened daylighting or better treatments at 1,000 intersections each year, dramatically expanding street safety projects and pursuing new legal tools to crack down on dangerous drivers who are responsible for a disproportionate share of traffic deaths and serious injuries. “We should not have to wait for another family to lose a loved one before we make a street safer. We are committed to building safe streets before tragedy — not because of it. Vision Zero Reimagined puts forward the bold measures and practical fixes we need to make preventable tragedy no longer a part of everyday life in New York City,” said Mayor Mamdani. “With 19 agencies and partners working together, we are doubling down on what works and paving the way for ambitious new models of street safety. Safety is a right for every New Yorker, no matter how you travel, where you are going or what neighborhood you call home.”

What could possibly go wrong?

So many things. Including, for starters, increased emergency response times.

Experts also predict this crap again, from the same people who caused it to begin with. pic.twitter.com/DR06rsJpvY — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) September 21, 2026

But if you die, at least you lived in a walkable city.

So he wants to make New Yorkers easier to access? pic.twitter.com/DSHyNww45g — Senator John Blutarsky (T) (@MongotruckerNot) September 21, 2026

That's the first thought this writer had. All he's doing is creating target-rich environments for terrorists to mow down pedestrians.

Eliminating cars is a war on the seniors and the disabled and families with small children.



The 1% Bike Bros run the transportation policy of the Democommie Party. Treating everyone else like DIRT.



That's what Demommies are all about. Tyranny. Bypassing the requirements that… — Seaward Seward (@Dancedandsung) September 21, 2026

Democrats hate all three of those groups, so they see this as a win.

Until a Muslim drives into the crowd. Take a look at what happens at the Christmas markets in Europe. You don’t need to be a brain surgeon to predict this. — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) September 21, 2026

We all see this coming.

Experts predict this will manufacture congestion. https://t.co/ueHQihBfla — EnforceNYC (@enforcelawsNYC) September 20, 2026

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And then they'll raise congestion fees to "combat" a problem they created.

They did this in Midtown already.



The traffic got worse.



Stop it. https://t.co/erknFsaTLM — Eleanor McArthur 🦅 (@Emcarthurnyc) September 21, 2026

And that's when they introduced the congestion tax. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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