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Mamdani Announces Plan to Make NYC Traffic More Congested and Dangerous

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 10:30 AM
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Mamdani Announces Plan to Make NYC Traffic More Congested and Dangerous
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Whenever a Democrat proposes a "solution" to a "problem," it inevitably, invariably, makes the problem worse or creates a problem where there wasn't one before. Take Obamacare, for example. It was going to "fix" the problem of increasing insurance premiums and uninsured Americans. Now premiums have skyrocketed and Americans are still uninsured because they can't afford the inflated prices.

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In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani looked at his massive city and decided what it needed was more traffic congestion and a place where terrorists could easily target innocent New Yorkers. That's why he's going to create pedestrian-only zones.

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani today released Vision Zero Reimagineda 10-year blueprint for street safety. The comprehensive, citywide plan brings together 19 City agencies, Mayoral offices and partners to advance more than 100 policies designed to prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries while unlocking the full potential of New York City’s streets as public spaces.

Vision Zero Reimagined pairs bold ideas with practical fixes, including developing the city’s first pedestrian-only and pedestrian-priority districts, expanding implementation of Sammy’s Law, installing hardened daylighting or better treatments at 1,000 intersections each year, dramatically expanding street safety projects and pursuing new legal tools to crack down on dangerous drivers who are responsible for a disproportionate share of traffic deaths and serious injuries. 

“We should not have to wait for another family to lose a loved one before we make a street safer. We are committed to building safe streets before tragedy — not because of it. Vision Zero Reimagined puts forward the bold measures and practical fixes we need to make preventable tragedy no longer a part of everyday life in New York City,” said Mayor Mamdani. “With 19 agencies and partners working together, we are doubling down on what works and paving the way for ambitious new models of street safety. Safety is a right for every New Yorker, no matter how you travel, where you are going or what neighborhood you call home.”

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What could possibly go wrong?

So many things. Including, for starters, increased emergency response times.

But if you die, at least you lived in a walkable city.

That's the first thought this writer had. All he's doing is creating target-rich environments for terrorists to mow down pedestrians.

Democrats hate all three of those groups, so they see this as a win.

We all see this coming.

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And then they'll raise congestion fees to "combat" a problem they created.

And that's when they introduced the congestion tax. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | TERRORISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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