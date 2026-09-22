New Study Reveals Who's Really Killing Trans People and Another Lib Narrative Gets Shattered

We were told that trans people face unimaginable rates of violence against them; some have even described it as genocidal. It’s fueled by transphobia, white supremacy, and everything that leftists hate. When there’s that much in a blender, things get messy, including rational thought, and facts get shredded. Reason has left this discussion, but a new study has torched the narrative of mass violence against this community, showing that trans people are murdered at lower rates than the overall population and that, when violence occurs, it’s usually a lover’s quarrel. Excuse me, “initiated partner violence” (via NY Post):

Transgender people are murdered at lower rates than the overall US population — and when they are, the killer’s primary motive is usually not bias, according to a pair of researchers.

The findings, published by the right-leaning Manhattan Institute’s Vincent Lundgren and Colin Wright earlier this year, seemingly debunk claims by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and other nonprofit organizations that there is an “epidemic” of deadly violence against the trangender community driven by “transphobia” and even “white supremacy.”

“Transgender people are less likely to be murdered than the rest of the population, most transgender people are murdered by members of their own race, and intimate partner violence — not hate — is the leading identified motive for most such murders,” Lundgren and Wright found.

The researchers investigated more than 300 murder cases dating back to 2015 where the victim was transgender.

“This finding is not the result of one bad year or a handful of outlier cases,” the researchers stated.

The report noted that in 2020 — the year HRC attributed the deaths of “our Black trans siblings” to “an epidemic of violence” fueled by “systems of white supremacy” — not a single white suspect was identified in the cases the Manhattan Institute researchers verified.

Confirmed hate crimes were only found in 3.3% of cases the Manhattan Institute studied.

“The leading identified circumstance of the murders was instead intimate partner violence,” the researchers wrote. “Other common circumstances included sex-work encounters, disputes, robbery, and other forms of interpersonal conflict.”