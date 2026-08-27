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This Democrat Candidate Still Won't Stop His Bromance With Hasan Piker

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 27, 2026 11:00 AM
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This Democrat Candidate Still Won't Stop His Bromance With Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and communist streamer Hasan Piker are leaning into their bromance despite people urging the candidate to distance himself from the influencer, who has a record of making controversial comments.

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During a recent livestream, Piker defended El-Sayed, saying the candidate is not moderating his anti-Israel views and support for far-leftist policies.

“I am literally the person that is being dangled,” Piker said. “And I'm going to tell you once again, he's not moderating on his perspective on Israel or anything like that. Okay. His reaction to this has always been very good”

The streamer stressed that “Politics is about addition, not subtraction.”

El-Sayed has campaigned closely with Piker, who endorsed him and joined him at events aimed at reaching younger voters. They appeared together at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan in April.

Most notably, El-Sayed refused to disavow Piker’s controversial remarks. “I’m not here to disavow people’s views,” he said. “This whole gotcha game, platform policing, cancel culture — I thought we were over it.” 

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However, the candidate did address Piker’s 2019 comment that “America deserved 9/11” during an appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press. He called it “a dumb statement.”

Still, El-Sayed continued to campaign with the streamer. They appeared together at a Detroit pool party earlier this month just before he won the Democrat primary race.

Meanwhile, Piker is still making incendiary remarks. Last week, he appeared to blame American Jews for violence perpetrated against them over their support of Israel. “If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone’s going to come around and take action — not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews,” he said.

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El-Sayed issued a statement on Monday saying, “nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople” and “I believe all Americans deserve the right to advocate for what they believe without fear of violence.”

He added, “This is particularly true for communities that have been intimidated for their beliefs in the past.”

Still, the candidate has not cut ties with Piker.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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