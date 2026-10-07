What's Troubling About Christa Pike's 'Recovery' Following Her Botched Execution

She won’t die. The state of Tennessee tried to execute Christa Pike twice. They failed. It set off a circus, with witnesses in the room, most of them from the media, saying they’ve seen more than a few executions and that what happened to Ms. Pike was a first. The drugs would kill her. After two attempts, she was rushed to the hospital, where she spent days in a coma and on a ventilator. She’s now awake. Yet what her legal team said upon her regaining consciousness bothers me (via WaPo):

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Christa Pike, who survived a botched execution attempt last week in Tennessee, is now conscious and speaking, her attorneys said Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee officials attempted to execute Pike, 50, by lethal injection on Sept. 30, but she survived and was rushed to a hospital for lifesaving medical care. The historic failure by state officials has raised questions about Tennessee’s execution protocols and led to the resignation of the state’s prison chief. “Her recovery is medically unprecedented,” Pike’s attorneys said in a statement. “Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery.” Pike is still receiving “critical medical care,” said her legal team, Randy Spivey, Kelly Gleason, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen. They renewed their call for Gov. Bill Lee (R) to commute Pike’s death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The governor denied the clemency request in the days before her scheduled execution. […] Pike’s attorneys said Tuesday that she was “still handcuffed and shackled to the bed” in the hospital, “despite the severe damage she endured to her arms” as a result of the failed execution.

Dear Pike’s lawyer, your client is a convicted murderer: I’m glad she’s chained to the hospital bed. It would have been better if she were not alive right now. Also, what is this talk of recovery? Pike must die. It’s in the interests of justice. There was a trial. She was convicted. It’s time to go, so I’m not hoping for any recovery. And once this drama settles, Gov. Bill Lee better not kowtow to public pressure and not execute her. She’s alive and awake, and going to be executed once the time is right. And that better be soon.

She’s no little Debbie: Pike tortured and murdered Colleen Slemmer in 1995 outside the University of Tennessee campus. She bashed her head with a rock and kept pieces of Slemmer’s skull. She’s evil, and we’re not going to empathize with a piece of trash like Pike, as the rest of the media does with these cases, focusing on the pain and hardships of the perpetrators. Having it hard, being abused, bullied, or being mentally ill doesn’t give you a free pass to murder others. You know this, but the national media does not.

Kill Pike. Clean her up in the hospital, and the state should prepare to carry out its sentence once everyone pipes down a bit.

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