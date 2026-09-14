DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Cameraman at the US Open Understood the Assignment

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 14, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
This Cameraman at the US Open Understood the Assignment
Maciej Kulczynski/Pool Photo via AP

The U.S. Open Men's final took place over the weekend, and while the top seed player, Germany's Alexander Zverev, beat American Ben Shelton to take home the singles championship, the real MVP of the match was this creative cameraman.

Advertisement

When the clock hit 0:07, he cut to a famous face in the crowd.

Brosnan played Ian Fleming's famous spy in four films: "GoldenEye" (1995), "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) and "Die Another Day" (2002).

Oh, you could make the argument for Sean Connery, who the TCM Facebook fan site named the definitive Bond. But a case could also be made for Roger Moore, who played Bond in several films between 1973 and 1985, is a contender who brought a lighter tone to the character or Timothy Dalton, who played a darker and more book-accurate version of Bond in two films between 1987 and 1989.

Recommended
Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico Kurt Schlichter A Left-Wing Think Tank Just Delivered a Brutal Indictment of Teachers Unions Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

The transition was seamless.

All it needed was the Bond theme over it.

Famous people attend big events to rub elbows and network with other famous people.

The Men's final was the last event of this year's U.S. Open. On September 12, Russia's Elena Andreyevna Rybakina beat Belarus' Aryna Siarhiejeǔna Sabalenka to win the women's singles championship. In women's Doubles, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova won, while Karolina and Jakub Mensik won the Mixed Doubles championship.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | GERMANY | SPORTS | USA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Don’t Believe the Hype About James Talarico

Kurt Schlichter
A Left-Wing Think Tank Just Delivered a Brutal Indictment of Teachers Unions

A Left-Wing Think Tank Just Delivered a Brutal Indictment of Teachers Unions

Dmitri Bolt
Bernie Sanders Just Proposed Legislation That Would Reduce Your Paycheck

Bernie Sanders Just Proposed Legislation That Would Reduce Your Paycheck

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos