This Cameraman at the US Open Understood the Assignment

The U.S. Open Men's final took place over the weekend, and while the top seed player, Germany's Alexander Zverev, beat American Ben Shelton to take home the singles championship, the real MVP of the match was this creative cameraman.

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When the clock hit 0:07, he cut to a famous face in the crowd.

🇺🇸 During the U.S. Open men’s final, the broadcast clock hit 0:07 and the camera cut straight to Pierce Brosnan...



Promote that cameraman immediately 😂



Writer: Solpic.twitter.com/f3tQI8aktG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 13, 2026

Brosnan played Ian Fleming's famous spy in four films: "GoldenEye" (1995), "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) and "Die Another Day" (2002).

The best James Bond to ever be — R0ughhAbItz (@R0ughHab1tz) September 14, 2026

Oh, you could make the argument for Sean Connery, who the TCM Facebook fan site named the definitive Bond. But a case could also be made for Roger Moore, who played Bond in several films between 1973 and 1985, is a contender who brought a lighter tone to the character or Timothy Dalton, who played a darker and more book-accurate version of Bond in two films between 1987 and 1989.

That cameraman was either really on the ball, or had a plan the second he saw Pierce Brosnan.



Either way, that was a smooth move going to the 3rd best Bond ever (after Sean Connery and Roger Moore) at the precise 007 moment!



Fortunately there was no incident, and James Bond… https://t.co/K63ZQWEzLV — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) September 14, 2026

The transition was seamless.

All it needed was the Bond theme over it.

I’d be interested to know how many of these celebrities that turn up for the top flight. Tennis matches, actually enjoy the sport. Let’s face it, it’s a great opportunity to be noticed and make it on the air, after all. — Drbirrdie (@drbirrdie) September 14, 2026

Famous people attend big events to rub elbows and network with other famous people.

The Men's final was the last event of this year's U.S. Open. On September 12, Russia's Elena Andreyevna Rybakina beat Belarus' Aryna Siarhiejeǔna Sabalenka to win the women's singles championship. In women's Doubles, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova won, while Karolina and Jakub Mensik won the Mixed Doubles championship.

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