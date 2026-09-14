As Minnesota's Senate Race Tightens, Michele Tafoya Hammers Peggy Flanagan on Welfare Fraud

Earlier, we told you about the damning report on how horrible Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's response to the massive welfare fraud in his state was. For the entirety of his tenure in office, Walz essentially turned a blind eye to the theft of taxpayer dollars in the state's housing, Medicaid, autism, and Feeding our Future programs. But someone pointed out an interesting fact: that lengthy story never mentioned Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

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But Michele Tafoya, who is within striking distance of Flanagan, did.

Peggy Flanagan is hiding from the fraud. She let it happen.



Minnesotans have noticed.



That's why this race is a statistical tie.



I've been in every corner of this state, and I keep hearing the same thing: people are done making excuses for their leaders.



We have the chance to… pic.twitter.com/7ELp5aiAeG — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) September 13, 2026

"Here's a number that Peggy Flanagan doesn't want you to see: 44 to 42," Tafoya said. "That's how close this Senate race is right now. It's a statistical tie, according to several polls that came out this week.

"Now think about that. She's the sitting Lt. Gov. She's got the political machine, the Democrat establishment, the endorsements. But she's got something else, too. She was Lt. Gov. during the biggest fraud catastrophe in Minnesota history. And she wants you to pretend it didn't happen," Tafoya continued.

"But it did. Under her watch. She can't hide from that. And Minnesotans don't want a senator who hides from fraud. Or worse, lets it happen. I've been all over the state, meeting Minnesotans who are done making excuses for their leaders. And starting September 18, you don't have to to wait for Election Day to do something about it," she said.

"Absentee voting opens right here in Minnesota. So don't just watch this race get close. Help me close it. Request your ballot, cast your vote," Tafoya added. "Fraud, chaos, excuses. That is Peggy Flanagan's record. I'm done watching politicians lie their way through our tax dollars and call it leadership. If you are too, vote Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate."

For a Lt Governor supposedly minding Minnesota while Waltz was campaigning for the Harris presidency, Peggy looks Fraudian. pic.twitter.com/mof6JbzpVu — Marcus Notrealius (@TheLieKeeper) September 13, 2026

The Walz administration knew about all the fraud and failed to act. They knew.

There's something seriously wrong if this race is a statistical tie. Continuing to vote for Flanagan is demented. — Think (@PotusPostulate) September 13, 2026

It's Minnesota, so of course it's close.

Easy choice in Minnesota - Michele Tafoya. Get some integrity back into your government. https://t.co/3yXFtPSZmv — Kevin Miller (@kevmil150) September 14, 2026

The choice is easy and clear.

Not only did Flanagan turn a blind eye to the massive fraud, she's a far-left radical who supports the gender mutilation of children, defunding the police, tearing down our history, and socialism. Her agenda would cost Americans millions in "green" energy schemes, Medicare for All, and reparations. It would also usher in the destruction of the very body Flanagan wants to be elected to, the tearing down of the Supreme Court, and the obliteration of our founding documents. Minnesota should not send Flanagan to the Senate. None of us can afford it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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