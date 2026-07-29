KY Gov Just Issued a Health Ultimatum to Mitch McConnell

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear genuinely wants to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell. However, there are real concerns about the health of the aging Kentucky Republican, who hasn’t been in D.C. for months. His health has been declining for some time, with multiple falls and episodes of freezing during press conferences. His prolonged absence from the Senate was due to a fall, which later resulted in a hospital stay for pneumonia. Beshear has sent several letters this month, the latest with a ‘prove you're not dead or resign’ theme (via The Hill):

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If there is one thing that could bring a smile to the old man’s face as he recovers it’s basking in the performative outrage of a Democrat whose father he demolished 30 years ago trying to replace him. https://t.co/Tk6fJJ5vtc — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 29, 2026

KY Governor Andy Beshear sends new letter to McConnell: “I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.” pic.twitter.com/JYjXCtNsUi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2026

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has issued an ultimatum to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): Address Kentuckians about his ongoing absence from the Senate or resign. The Republican senator and former GOP leader has not been seen in public since his hospitalization for an unspecified medical condition on June 14. McConnell’s office has released statements and two photos of the senator with his wife during his absence, which have done little to quell the growing demand for more information about McConnell’s health and capacity to serve the public. “As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” Beshear wrote in a Monday letter shared with The Hill.

There was ongoing drama over vacancies in the state. Supposedly, the governor was supposed to appoint someone from the same party as the elected official who stepped down, meaning that if McConnell had resigned a few years ago, Beshear would have had to choose a Republican. Beshear thought that was nonsense, even threatening a court battle if that ever happened under his watch. So, a new law was passed in 2024 that removed the governor's appointment powers. Now, it’s up to a special election to decide who will fill a vacancy.

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