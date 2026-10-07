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As Test Scores Drop, Teachers' Union Leader Randi Weingarten Is Screaming About Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 9:30 AM
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As Test Scores Drop, Teachers' Union Leader Randi Weingarten Is Screaming About Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Just a few days ago, we learned that Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, makes a pretty penny for her job. In fact, she pulls down just over $546,000 per year — more than seven times the annual salary of a teacher. 

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For all that money, you'd think we'd see better outcomes in our classrooms. You would think wrong. In 47 of 50 states, reading test scores have dropped and teachers' unions are more interested in political activism and indoctrination than they are in actually educating our children.

Weingarten is the poster child for this activism, and just the other day she was screaming about illegal aliens being detained and deported. How is that issue at all related to improving learning outcomes in America's public schools?

"This is one of the most despicable things that our current government does," Weingarten said. "They put people, people who have not committed any crimes. They are immigrants."

We're going to stop her right there. They are illegal aliens. That first word is key: they ignored our immigration laws — duly enacted by prior Congresses — and are criminals by default for doing so.

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"They deport them or they put them, they detain them and deport them in conditions that are unimaginable," she continued. "And we saw families coming out here who have just visited their loved ones. These immigrants want what my grandparents wanted when they came to America: a better life."

"They work hard. They play by the rules. They should not be detained or deported because we have a broken immigration system. We should fix the immigration system," she said.

She sounds exactly like the guy from the Cato Institute who said our immigration laws encouraged illegal immigration. Immigration laws are supposed to be strict and tough because we don't want every manner of terrorist and Third World welfare moocher coming to this nation.

Democrats do, of course, because it helps them gain and keep power.

They do not play by the rules, of course.

She might make less than half a million dollars a year if that happens. The horror.

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Having a generation of illiterate voters helps Democrats.

Weingarten thinks she has more authority than she really does.

Her fellow teachers' union members and Democrat politicians. The rest of us are turned off and tuned out when Randi starts screaming.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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News Topics RANDI WEINGARTEN | EDUCATION | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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