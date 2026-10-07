As Test Scores Drop, Teachers' Union Leader Randi Weingarten Is Screaming About Illegal Aliens

Just a few days ago, we learned that Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, makes a pretty penny for her job. In fact, she pulls down just over $546,000 per year — more than seven times the annual salary of a teacher.

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BREAKING: The American Federation of Teachers annual report just became public.



Randi Weingarten makes $546,158. pic.twitter.com/BRRJGutobV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 4, 2026

For all that money, you'd think we'd see better outcomes in our classrooms. You would think wrong. In 47 of 50 states, reading test scores have dropped and teachers' unions are more interested in political activism and indoctrination than they are in actually educating our children.

Weingarten is the poster child for this activism, and just the other day she was screaming about illegal aliens being detained and deported. How is that issue at all related to improving learning outcomes in America's public schools?

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten is now screeching about illegal immigrants being detained and deported.



"They should not be detained or deported because we have a broken immigration system!"



"This is one of the most despicable things that our current government does!" pic.twitter.com/FAOecoSjrP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2026

"This is one of the most despicable things that our current government does," Weingarten said. "They put people, people who have not committed any crimes. They are immigrants."

We're going to stop her right there. They are illegal aliens. That first word is key: they ignored our immigration laws — duly enacted by prior Congresses — and are criminals by default for doing so.

"They deport them or they put them, they detain them and deport them in conditions that are unimaginable," she continued. "And we saw families coming out here who have just visited their loved ones. These immigrants want what my grandparents wanted when they came to America: a better life."

"They work hard. They play by the rules. They should not be detained or deported because we have a broken immigration system. We should fix the immigration system," she said.

She sounds exactly like the guy from the Cato Institute who said our immigration laws encouraged illegal immigration. Immigration laws are supposed to be strict and tough because we don't want every manner of terrorist and Third World welfare moocher coming to this nation.

Democrats do, of course, because it helps them gain and keep power.

“They play by the rules”.



We need to start arresting boomer libtards. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 5, 2026

They do not play by the rules, of course.

Less illegals in the schools means less taxpayers' money going towards schools. Weingarten is panicking because she knows how much gets funneled via various ways to the union and her bloated salary (so that she can live like royalty). — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) October 5, 2026

She might make less than half a million dollars a year if that happens. The horror.

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I thought she was President of the teacher's union, or something like that.... for over $500k a year!! Why have our test scores plummeted? Why can't our kids read? Do your friggin' job, lady -- and shut yer yap!! https://t.co/Y9IvVoIWny — Dean Cain (@Deancain) October 5, 2026

Having a generation of illiterate voters helps Democrats.

You can just ignore the hysterical women and save your country. You don’t need their permission. https://t.co/ilA8bVW3vp — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) October 5, 2026

Weingarten thinks she has more authority than she really does.

Why is she always yelling? Put her in front of a bank of microphones and she yells. Stand two feet away from her and she yells. To whom does this appeal exactly? https://t.co/63UXCwIv2w — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 5, 2026

Her fellow teachers' union members and Democrat politicians. The rest of us are turned off and tuned out when Randi starts screaming.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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