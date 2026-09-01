Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Has Become a 'Feminist Icon.' That's Gross and Sad.

The jury is deadlocked in the Lindsay Clancy trial. We should’ve seen this coming, as 75 percent of the jury is female, some were wearing pink yesterday during deliberations, and many white liberal women apparently empathize with the need to murder their children.

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Outside the courthouse, Clancy, who killed her three young children in January 2023, had amassed a horde of supporters, all white women, each crazier than the last. They want to take selfies with Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, in a stunning display of moral decay.

“You’re the voice of so many moms,” they cried. Some people traveled to Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the trial is being held, and as far as Houston, Texas, to meet him (via NY Post):

‘You’re the voice of so many moms’: Kevin Reddington fans hug lawyer outside court https://t.co/z0RgwRqiwl pic.twitter.com/HBpWwgQyXb — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

🚨 OMG. Lindsay Clancy m*rder supporters beg Clancy's lawyer for a hug, break down in tears, and ask to buy him a steak



Every second of this is torment.



"You're the voice of so many moms."



"I know what she went through. I feel it."



"We came from Houston to watch you. Thank… pic.twitter.com/1sk2y14UOC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026

Lindsay Clancy’s criminal defense lawyer has become a feminist icon for many of the postpartum mom’s supporters — one of whom emotionally hugged the attorney as she called him the “voice of so many moms,” Monday outside of court. Lawyer Kevin Reddington was mobbed by dozens of reporters on his way to grab a coffee as he and a “nervous” Clancy were awaiting a verdict in her high-stakes case when Texas mom Laurel Witwen and her daughter Hannah Estrada commended his work at the heartbreaking trial that has turned on postpartum psychosis and mental health. “We came from Houston to watch you. I wish someone would have held my daughter’s hand,” said the 65-year-old Houston mother through tears. “We want to take you out for a steak dinner, Mr, Reddington! We love you so much,” Estrada, 37, said. “I had my health weaponized against me in family court.” “You’re the voice of so many moms!” Witwen added. Reddington told reporters his newfound status with women is “kind of unusual.” Witwen told The Post earlier that “our hearts are here with women’s health” and added she wanted Clancy “to continue getting help.” Estrada said she related to Clancy’s postpartum struggles after the birth of her second child. “I had an experience with postpartum psychosis,” Estrada said. “I was mishandled so I understand exactly what happened to her.” “My mental health experience was weaponized, used against me in divorce proceedings. This is why women don’t speak up because instead of it being a cry for help it becomes a criminal record,” she said.

Is a divorce proceeding the same as a triple homicide? What are we even talking about here? She killed her kids, and she deserves to be in jail for the rest of her life. Not guilty by reason of insanity? Fine, chain her to a bed, drug her until she’s a vegetable, and keep her out of sight. That’s what we should be doing for people like this; should that be the verdict? This isn’t a hard case, but white liberal women continue to be Western Civilization’s greatest threat.

Lindsay Clancy supporter waits outside court as jury continues deliberations https://t.co/4Zfrblq86m pic.twitter.com/cw3Hxjc94b — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

If Epstein was a woman, they'd blame the kids. https://t.co/5m2fjW3yzq — Mak (@mak_aura) August 31, 2026

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