Feds Charge Illegal Aliens With Using Americans' Social Security Numbers to Rack Up $140,000 in Debt

Four illegal aliens were arrested out of five total charged in separate federal criminal complaints charging them with using other people’s Social Security numbers to obtain credit, mostly from retailers, then running up tens of thousands of dollars in debt which they sought to erase by filing for bankruptcy.

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The following defendants were arrested today and are expected to make their initial appearances this afternoon in United States District Court in Santa Ana and Los Angeles:

Abel Ávila Martínez, 48, of Buena Park, who previously was removed from the U.S. in 1999;

Walter Anastacio Castellanos-Pérez, 53, of Rancho Dominguez;

José Alfredo Chávez-Cabello, 54, of Long Beach; and

Verónica Espinosa-Cortés, 54, of Bell Gardens, whom an immigration judge ordered removed from the U.S. in 1996.

Law enforcement continues to search for Moisés Ortuño-Claras, 47, of Anaheim.

Each defendant is charged with fraud in connection with access devices over $1,000. Ávila, Chávez, Espinosa, and Ortuño are Mexican nationals. Castellanos is a Guatemalan national.

“This sweep resulted in the arrest of five illegal aliens charged with stealing Americans’ Social Security numbers to obtain credit, run up debt, and then seek to erase over $140,000 through bankruptcy,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “These defendants allegedly exploited both our financial system and the bankruptcy process and face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted.”

According to affidavits filed with the complaints, from February 2025 to May 2025, the defendants each filed for bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. Each bankruptcy filing included a signed, sworn declaration from each defendant stating under penalty of perjury that he or she used a Social Security number (SSN) not assigned to them to obtain credit.

“As the watchdog of the bankruptcy system, the United States Trustee Program is committed to addressing fraudulent and abusive conduct,” said Peter Anderson, U.S. Trustee for Region 16, which covers the Central District of California. “We appreciate the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to ensuring that bankruptcy is not a safe haven for fraudsters.”

In each case, the defendants used the credit to accumulate items of value and run up credit card debt, mostly from retailers, and the true SSN holders did not authorize the defendants to use their SSN for any purpose.

“Today’s arrests highlight the very real harm caused when individuals misuse Social Security numbers to obtain credit. These schemes leave innocent people to deal with the fallout of fraud and financial damage,” said Christian Assaad, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, San Francisco Field Division. “We will continue working with our federal partners to hold accountable those who exploit others and compromise the integrity of our financial system.”

Espinosa reported incurring a total of $10,982 in debts, including from furniture retailers and a jewelry store. Ortuño reported $63,974 in debts from retailers such as Old Navy, Macy’s, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and Sam’s Club. Ávila reported incurring $15,964 in debt while Castellanos and Chávez reported debts of $32,961 and $19,153, respectively, mostly from credit cards obtained from retailers.

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“Identity theft inflicts severe and lasting damage on the financial well-being of hardworking Americans,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles acting Special Agent in Charge Erin Burke. “These arrests send the clear message that HSI and our partners are dedicated to rooting out financial fraud and protecting the public from those who lie and steal to illegally enrich themselves at the expense of innocent people.”

For example, in November 2021, Espinosa was approved for Daniel’s Jewelers credit lines with a total limit of $3,717, obtained through a misused SSN, and in June 2024 made a $1,000 purchase at that jewelry store in Culver City.

From May 2022 to May 2023, Chávez used a MyPremier credit card with a credit limit of $1,000 to accrue purchase charges and cash withdrawals totaling $1,238, obtained through the misused SSN, with the transactions predominantly occurring in Long Beach.

In February 2023, Ortuño was approved for a Bass Pro Shop credit card with a credit limit of $6,000, obtained through the misused Social Security number (SSN) issued by Capital One Bank. He made the application online and, in December 2024, used that credit card to make multiple purchases in Orange County for a total amount of $3,522.

In March 2023, Castellanos was approved for a Best Buy credit card with a $2,000 credit limit, obtained through the misused SSN issued by Citi Bank. In May 2023, he used that store credit card to purchase an appliance at a Best Buy store in Compton for approximately $1,206.

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In November 2024, Ávila used the internet to apply for a PayPal credit card through the misused SSN and was approved for one with a $6,250 credit limit. In January 2025, he used that credit card to make a $1,185 purchase at a Guitar Center store.

A criminal complaint merely contains allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, each defendant would face a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

Special agents with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California are investigating these matters with assistance from the Office of the United States Trustee, the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG), Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Yi-Fan C. Everett is prosecuting these cases.

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