WTF Is Wrong With These Two: AOC and Mamdani Caught Laughing at 9/11 Memorial

There’s nothing more that needs to be said here: there shouldn’t be any smiles or laughing at the 9/11 Memorial. And yet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were caught laughing at the ceremony. It wouldn’t be a big deal, but we know how Mamdani feels about today.

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AOC and Mamdani were seen laughing together as the names of 9/11 victims were read at Ground Zero. pic.twitter.com/P7eOHVGpBs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2026

Why the fuck are these two laughing?!? https://t.co/U5LBemLJzD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 11, 2026

You laughed as their names were read. STFU bitch https://t.co/8bllBg2MHt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2026

Zohran, how did they die and who killed them? — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 11, 2026

Despite his social media feed, Mamdani did this before the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Amy covered it: at a signing ceremony for an executive order recognizing the 9/11 attacks, Mamdani gave a pen to a lawyer who represented an al-Qaeda terrorist.

Mamdani hands symbolic 9/11 pen to former lawyer of al-Qaeda terrorist: 'tone deaf' https://t.co/UH4ZWlZmTi pic.twitter.com/MBN9O6bDGf — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2026

It’s a bit tone deaf to be signing this 9/11 Executive Order with your Chief Counsel, Ramzi Kassem, a former al-Qaeda defense lawyer, in the shot, Boy @NYCMayor



Or was it deliberate on your part to give your Muslim base a hint that this is all BS to pacify other New Yorkers?… pic.twitter.com/j7bAm8E0mB — SCOOCH.NYC (@david_sivella) September 5, 2026

Just all-around despicable here.

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