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WTF Is Wrong With These Two: AOC and Mamdani Caught Laughing at 9/11 Memorial

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 11, 2026 3:00 PM
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WTF Is Wrong With These Two: AOC and Mamdani Caught Laughing at 9/11 Memorial
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

There’s nothing more that needs to be said here: there shouldn’t be any smiles or laughing at the 9/11 Memorial. And yet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were caught laughing at the ceremony. It wouldn’t be a big deal, but we know how Mamdani feels about today. 

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Despite his social media feed, Mamdani did this before the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Amy covered it: at a signing ceremony for an executive order recognizing the 9/11 attacks, Mamdani gave a pen to a lawyer who represented an al-Qaeda terrorist. 

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Just all-around despicable here. 

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News Topics 9/11 | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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