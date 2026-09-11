After Voting Overwhelmingly for Democrats, These Seattle Companies Are Now Making Demands for Safety

You get the government you vote for. That's long been the rule, and Democrat voters in places like New York are learning it the hard way. In Seattle, major corporations — including big ones like Microsoft, Starbucks, and Costco — are demanding socialist Mayor Katie Wilson does something to address the increased crime and crumbling public safety in the city.

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JUST IN: More than 30 major Seattle companies, including Microsoft, Costco, & Starbucks, sign letter demanding action from Mayor Katie Wilson over the city’s deteriorating public safety. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 10, 2026

We all saw this coming

Microsoft, Starbucks, Costco, Alaska Airlines call for Seattle public safety improvements:https://t.co/dbY70cdYiV — KOMO News (@komonews) September 10, 2026

Here's more:

In a sharply worded letter Thursday, 38 leaders, including Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, Costco CEO Ron Vachris, Nordstrom co-CEO Erik Nordstrom, Seattle Mariners CEO John Stanton and Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci, said voters want more urgent and measurable action from Seattle leadership. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> “The clearest message” from an August poll of Seattle voters, the coalition wrote, is that residents expect the city “to act with urgency, fund the actions needed to improve safety, and provide a clear plan for measuring progress.” The letter is addressed to Wilson, City Council President Joy Hollingsworth, Councilmember Bob Kettle, and the rest of the council.

Socialists ruin everything they touch.

Must be really bad — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2026

Very bad.

Who would have thought electing someone who never held a job and had her parents pay her rent would lead to this? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 11, 2026

Everyone. Except Seattle voters.

Also, a majority of the employees at these companies donated overwhelmingly to Democrats.

2024 donations (employees + PACS):



Starbucks: 92% went to Democrats

Microsoft: 84% went to Democrats

Costco: 80% went to Democrats



Ya'll literally voted for it https://t.co/V3XPDnOcdC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2026

They literally did.

That's exactly what this is. We've been warning about socialists for years, and Democrats got in bed with them, anyway.

The Seattle police refer to shooters as "trigger pullers" these days.

Back in August, Townhall reported that Wilson was facing a potential recall for ignoring violent crime and sex trafficking. The recall filing says Wilson has allowed safety issues to fester in several areas of the city, including North Aurora, Chinatown, Belltown, and Third Avenue. In addition to shootings and sex trafficking, prostitution is rampant, as are open-air drug sales and stabbings.

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A 77-year-old man was beaten in a random attack back in July. One of the suspects, Ahmed Abdullah Osman, was charged with second-degree assault. Instead of condemning the crime, Wilson wants to end CCTV cameras because they "put refugees at risk."

So these companies shouldn't hold out hope that Wilson will address public safety. She'll probably call them racist and raise their taxes instead.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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