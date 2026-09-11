DHS Sec. Mullin Confirms Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother As Immigration Fraud Investigation Continues

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed today that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother and that an investigation is ongoing.

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DHS Secretary confirms Rep. Illhan Omar married her brother, investigation pending. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 11, 2026

Sec. Mullin made the revelation during the Republican midterm convention in Dallas that took place this week.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin has confirmed an ONGOING INVESTIGATION into Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar because she married her brother to migrate here



“We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States…possibly some illegal activity."… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2026

"This is an ongoing investigation. We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States," Mullin said. "We know he lives now in London. We feel that this may ... there may be more to this, the whole family migration, and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with."

"But all of us, we're investigating. Here's what I want to make sure we do," he continued. "If we actually move a case forward, it's not a political case. It's an actual case because they did things wrong. If you decided to break the law or lie on ... the information you gave to the United States, to be able to come into the United States, through either asylum or because you were just wanting to seek a better life, but you didn't tell us who you actually were, you lied about certain things, about your application."

"Those things, there's no expiration to that. If we can prove it then, that you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we'll deport you. And so, we're look at, it's more than just her case. We're looking at a lot of cases that are very similar to this, that we feel like there may have been fraud from the get go," Mullin said. "But when we move forward, it's not political; it's because you chose to break the nation's laws."

"And I've said this multiple times and I continue to say it. I don't make the laws anymore. I'm in charge of enforcing the laws and I will not pick and choose which laws I'm going to enforce and which laws I'm not. I'm going to enforce all of them regardless of who you are. Regardless if you're Omar or some other individual in that community. We're going to enforce it equally," he added.

Back in December, Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed that DHS was investigating Ilhan Omar, and claims that she committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother. It was part of a larger, extensive review of visa fraud within Minnesota's Somali community. DHS claims that as many as 50 percent of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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