President Trump Just Explained His $5,000 Dividend Check Promise. Here's What He Had to Say.

President Trump came out to defend his controversial $5,000 dividend checks he vowed to present every adult American with on Wednesday, if Republicans manage to hold both the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

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The promise immediately stirred controversy, with several critics accusing the president of offering a bribe, not only ill-advised in trying to outbid Democrats' offer of expanded entitlements, but one that could drive up inflation and ultimately do more to hurt the country. On Thursday, President Trump was pressed on Fox News about his pledge, and why Republicans are unable to follow through now if the economy is doing so well as the president claimed.

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump just responded to why he's promising a $5,000 dividend check to Americans AFTER the midterms, not immediately



"Because the Democrats can't do it! With them, it's negative growth. With us, it's positive. We're taking in $21T [in investments]...all… pic.twitter.com/K4mQNXgs0C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

"Let's just give the money now. If you have the money, why not give it now?" Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked.

"Because they can't, I'll tell you what, because the Democrats can't do it. Because with them, it's negative growth," the president said. "With us, it's so positive. So we're taking in $21 trillion. No country's ever taken in anywhere near that. It's four or five times higher than the next. All because of that beautiful word that you and I love more than most others, tariffs."

While Republicans currently control Congress, the president's remark appears to hinge on the expectation that growth under a continued Republican majority will be strong enough to afford $5,000 checks, but even that remains doubtful. It is still unclear what the "dividend" payment would actually be: Whether the administration plans to backpedal slightly and offer $5,000 tax credits, or if it will actually be a new stimulus package. If it is a stimulus package, it will cost the U.S. taxpayer roughly $1.2 to $1.3 trillion. And even with tariffs supposedly bringing in plenty of money, even on the high end that threshold hasn't crossed $1 trillion; most estimates put 2026 tariff revenue between $125 billion and $210 billion, far short of what would be needed.

Thankfully, tax credits remain a viable option, though they would do little to minimize our country's now $40 trillion debt.

🚨 NEW: @SenTedCruz says he'd VOTE YES for a $5K CHECK FOR WORKING AMERICANS... ON ONE CONDITION 🚨



"I would like to see it structured as a TAX REFUND" 🔥



"If you're working, you're paying income taxes, you're paying Social Security taxes. I would be ALL FOR structuring it as a… pic.twitter.com/lAvytGaFIJ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 11, 2026

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno told Fox News that upon a Republican victory in the House and Senate in November, he would immediately propose a bill making good on the president's promise, saying he hopes it will be the first thing the Republican Congress will vote on.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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