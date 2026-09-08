Georgetown, Did Anyone Tell You That Students Are Organizing a Gross Contest Involving Charlie Kirk

We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was assassinated by Tyler Robinson at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, during his hallmark question-and-answer open forum with students. In response, students at Georgetown University held a Charlie Kirk look-alike contest. The school has condemned the event while denying that any such sanctioned contest will take place (via NY Post):

Georgetown University students are allegedly planning to hold a Charlie Kirk “lookalike contest” on the one-year anniversary of the conservative activist’s assassination — sparking outrage from the advocacy group Kirk co-founded.

The sick Sept. 10 competition was promoted with a post on the anonymous social media platform Fizz and has garnered support from thousands in the form of “upvotes,” Fox News Digital reported.

The Fizz platform for Georgetown University, while not officially associated with the school, requires users to have a university email to interact.

A post announcing the event received more than 2,200 upvotes — amounting to nearly a third of the Washington, DC, private Jesuit university’s undergraduate student body, according to the report.

It reads “Charlie Kirk lookalike contest. September 10th 2026. Pull up to Copley Lawn [on campus] to speak the truth while the cost is high,” according to screenshots obtained by Fox.

Georgetown’s Turning Point USA chapter, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group founded in part by Kirk, provided the posts to Fox News Digital and said they were meant to be mocking.

Other posts to the Fizz app discuss a lookalike contest for Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.

“Can the winner of the Charlie Kirk one be prom king with the winner of this?” one commenter said.

Another sickly proclaims “Happy Kirkaversary, September 10th, on Healy Law.”

Included in the posts is also a request for the school’s a capella group to sing the viral meme song “We Are Charlie Kirk.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Georgetown University spokesperson said that the school was not planning such an event and had no knowledge of any student organization planning a similar event.