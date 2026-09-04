Charlie Kirk Speaks From the Grave

Just in time for the first anniversary of the murder of evangelist and Christian activist Charlie Kirk, one of the Left’s leading influencers mocked him.

Islamist and socialist influencer Hasan Piker recently made fun of Kirk and his death in front of an international audience, drawing “cheers and laughter from his audience.” Piker has the ear of DSA Sen. candidate for Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed.

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These are cynical days. As we all remember, Charlie Kirk was murdered in cold blood on a college campus in Utah before the watching world on September 10, 2025.

About a year before his murder, I was privileged to interview him for Christian radio. We were discussing his anti-Woke book, entitled "Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West." The purpose of this piece, a year after his death, is to let Charlie speak from the grave.

In that interview, Charlie warned us about some of the dangerous forces in our society that threaten our very existence if they continue to rise.

I asked Charlie, “Why should the woke control our lives, limit our destiny, and deny us our God-given liberties?”

He responded, “Well, they shouldn't, and that's what the book is all about. It's about trying to reclaim our position in this country and to restore self-government. The woke, I believe, is the demonic. I believe it comes from a very dark place. The woke is a mixture of postmodernism, of nihilism, of deconstructionism all mixed together. The woke have taken control over almost every single major institution in this country.”

Kirk went on, “And it's going to require an effort of people of all different sorts of backgrounds, but especially people of faith to rise up, to understand the enemy, and to fight for liberty, and to fight for righteousness….We need to fight in every way we possibly can, and this book lays out the path forward.”

I asked him if he wanted to define woke further than what he had just said. Charlie responded, “Well, the best way I could define it is it's a group and an ideology that complains until they control. So they complain about certain injustices, inequities, inequalities until they control institutions.”

I asked him to contrast the views of the Founding Fathers — who said our rights come from God — with today’s woke crowd.

Charlie said, “The idea of inalienable rights is totally at odds with the woke. You see, they don't believe in a God. They don't believe in the eternal and transcendent purpose now. Instead, they believe that there is no purpose. There is no meaning. And again, the woke is just a filler term for what we have been fighting on the spiritual domain for the last couple of years. And the enemy comes to lie, steal, cheat, and destroy. But Jesus has come to give life and life more abundantly, as it says in John 10:10.”

Question. Have things gotten better or worse since Charlie said the following in our interview? “And if pastors and Christians start to rise up and speak out more, we can be ultimately successful. But right now it seems the church is largely indifferent towards the rise of Marxism in the West” [emphasis mine].

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He added, “I call on Christians to start to really rise up and to start to understand the stakes in front of us. It's easy to just issue forth negative criticism or complaints. It's going to be the question of whether or not we do something constructive and whether or not we combine our forces together to fight for goodness, truth, and beauty.”

Charlie also addressed the source of our liberty — God. He said, “Liberty is not man's idea. It is God's idea. And that is a very important thing, that God wants us to be free. In the first statement of the Ten Commandments, God says, ‘I'm the Lord your God, who delivered you out of the house of bondage in Egypt’ [Exodus 20:2]. ‘Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty’[2 Corinthians 3:17]. In Leviticus 25:10, the Lord says — and it's on the Liberty Bell: ‘Proclaim liberty throughout the land and to all the inhabitants thereof.’ And so it is God's heart for us to be free. The woke do not want us to be free. They want us to be controlled and afraid. And so we need to get the message out.”

I’m confident that if Charlie were alive today, he would warn us much more about the rise of the woke Marxists in America and radical Islamists today, like those who mocked the anniversary of his murder. Thankfully, his widow, Ericka, assistant Andrew Kolvet, and others are continuing the vital work he started at Turning Point USA.

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Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is the executive director of the Providence Forum, an outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries. He has written/co-written 36 books, including George Washington’s Sacred Fire (with Providence Forum founder Peter Lillback, Ph.D.) and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (with D. James Kennedy, Ph.D.).

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