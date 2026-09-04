We Know What Led to Maria Bartiromo's Departure From Fox Business

Yesterday, Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo left the network. The Mornings with Maria host was booted and given a brief statement from the network. Bartiromo was with the network for over 12 years. The final episode aired Thursday, but this departure was months in the making. It was a firing, not a resignation or a departure of her own accord.

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Dylan Byers at Puck broke it down:

NEW: The Maria Bartiromo backstory, per multiple sources familiar....



Maria Bartiromo wanted to pursue a story related to China and 2020 election voting conspiracies... a major sensitivity for the network given its Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits.



A Fox Business executive sent… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 3, 2026

Her exit can be traced back to the 2020 election, when the now-former Fox Business host wanted to do a story on China and potential election interference. It came down to the network being under fire from Dominion, which had filed a lawsuit.

The brass at Fox Business, not wanting to further potential legal action, killed the story. Bartiromo was evidently not happy with the decisions and shared a screenshot of the text exchange with Trump White House officials. When they called Fox News proper, they learned that Bartiromo had leaked these texts, which, one could argue, were privileged internal corporate communications. Fox News viewed this breach as a fireable offense.

Bartiromo officially resigned from the network last February. She was pulled from the air on August 9, and her final show aired September 3. Her executive producer was also fired yesterday.

The story took a weird turn when Ambassador Mike Huckabee referred to Bartiromo as “him/her.”

Maybe that was just a typo.

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