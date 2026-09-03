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A Prominent Fox Business Host Has Been Shown the Exit

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 03, 2026 3:15 PM
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A Prominent Fox Business Host Has Been Shown the Exit
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Details are scarce on why this parting of ways occurred, but one thing is confirmed: Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, host of Mornings with Maria, is out. Her last program aired Thursday; it will be renamed Mornings with Fox Business. Ms. Bartiromo was with the network for over a decade (via Variety):

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Maria Bartiromo, the one-time CNBC darling who parlayed her success in covering Wall Street to a job at Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, has heard the closing bell at the news organization.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Bartiromo’s last “Mornings with Maria” aired Thursday morning at Fox Business Network, and the show will be retitled “Morning with Fox Business” and employ a rotation of anchors. “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Stree,” which airs weekly on FBN Fridays, will become “FBN’s Wall Street” and will be hosted by Cheryl Casone this week and then rotating anchors following. Fox Business Network will launch a new daytime programming schedule in weeks to come. effective this week hosted by Cheryl Casone and helmed by rotating anchors thereafter.

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I’m sure the media reporters will be digging into this, as there has to be palace intrigue, or maybe Maria just wanted out. Who knows. 

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | FOX NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | TUCKER CARLSON
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