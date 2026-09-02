When Roy Cooper Turned NC Into a Sanctuary State, You Bet Dregs Like This Roamed Free

North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper is going to have to deal with the deluge of criminal scum he allowed to roam the streets of his state. He can deny it all he wants, but his policies made the state less safe. That we’re still talking about sanctuary city/state policies as some sort of public safety enhancement measure remains unfathomable. I know it’s been a while, but folks used to argue that these policies helped police because illegal aliens could now report crimes without fear of deportation, as if these people would ever call the police for anything.

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Given Cooper’s long history of coddling illegal aliens and torpedoing efforts to deport these criminal scum, he and his campaign can’t be surprised that we’re exposing his starting lineup, including Matias Gonzalez Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico who was apprehended in Lillington, North Carolina.

Based on public records from 2018-19, he was only busted for carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a government official, resisting an officer, and violating probation. Sounds like someone who should have access to our welfare state, huh?

He has since been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Roy Cooper lets violent felons out of prison and protects scumbag criminal illegal aliens like Garcia from deportation. Cooper is weak, woke, and a vessel for the socialists taking over the Democrat Party," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

In the meantime, Cooper’s fingerprints are all over the illegal alien CDL fiasco, which has left numerous American families irreparably maimed or dead. As attorney general, he issued an opinion that opened the floodgates to illegal alien driver’s licenses. As such, errors in filing were made, and some were marked as US citizens, allowing them to be included on voter rolls.

This isn’t incompetence, however; it’s by design.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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