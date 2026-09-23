Orwellian BBC Removes 'Offensive' Comedy Sketches and Makes Everyone Mad

Mitchell and Webb are a British comedy duo. David Mitchell and Robert Webb met at Cambridge University, while they were members of the Footlights. Since then, they built a career in television, radio, and live comedy.

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They're best known for the sitcom "Peep Show," which ran from 2003 to 2015. They also had a BBC Two sketch-comedy series called "That Mitchell and Webb Look," which won the BAFTA for Best Comedy in 2007.

You may know them for the German soldier "Are we the baddies" sketch that has turned into a meme, too.

But the BBC has removed nearly a dozen of their sketches from its service, citing concerns those sketches don't "work" today (read: someone might be offended).

BBC removes 11 Mitchell and Webb comedy sketches from iPlayer https://t.co/ldobFbxK4h — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 21, 2026

Here's more:

The BBC has removed nearly a dozen comedy sketches from That Mitchell and Webb Look after deciding they no longer "work today". The Bafta-winning comedy, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, originally ran for four series between 2006 and 2010. The show recently returned to the BBC's iPlayer to mark its 20th anniversary. But 11 old sketches, including one that reportedly showed the comedy duo satirising racism while in blackface, have now been cut. A BBC spokesman said in a statement: "This is a 20-year-old sketch show; in consultation with the programme makers, we have included the ones that still work today and not the ones that don't." The Times reported the removed material included scenes featuring the English comic actors as war re-enactors in blackface, a sketch about a contestant on a makeover show wearing a burka and a "tribe" living in a garden centre. BBC News has asked Mitchell and Webb - who rose to prominence on the popular Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show - for a comment.

No one is happy about this.

Thank god. I remember how many people died when these sketches first came out. It was just like the Trans genocide, but with slightly less glitter. — wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) September 21, 2026

Literally no one is offended by these sketches.

This, my friends, is true fascism. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) September 22, 2026

Yes, it is.

The irony.

Stop treating the adult population like children and stop allowing adults who behave like despotic toddlers to decree what the rest of us are allowed to watch. https://t.co/16s2EZqovQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2026

Democrat James Talarico said that government should run the world like a giant kindergarten class, and the BBC seems to have taken that to heart.

If you find comedy offensive, then DON'T F***ING WATCH IT. But stop treating the rest of us like children who must be carefully protected from anything remotely controversial. https://t.co/3eLaxNmZec — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) September 22, 2026

It's not enough for these fascists not to watch something they find offensive. They must remove it from the culture entirely, lest someone else watch and enjoy something they disapprove of. These are the same people who scream about conservatives "banning" pornographic LGBTQ books when they simply exclude them from grade school libraries.

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This also shows why owning physical media matters. The Left can't delete your DVDs or Blu-Rays. Sure, they may try to confiscate them at some point, but good luck.

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