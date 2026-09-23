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Orwellian BBC Removes 'Offensive' Comedy Sketches and Makes Everyone Mad

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 8:00 AM
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Orwellian BBC Removes 'Offensive' Comedy Sketches and Makes Everyone Mad
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Mitchell and Webb are a British comedy duo. David Mitchell and Robert Webb met at Cambridge University, while they were members of the Footlights. Since then, they built a career in television, radio, and live comedy.

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They're best known for the sitcom "Peep Show," which ran from 2003 to 2015. They also had a BBC Two sketch-comedy series called "That Mitchell and Webb Look," which won the BAFTA for Best Comedy in 2007.

You may know them for the German soldier "Are we the baddies" sketch that has turned into a meme, too.

But the BBC has removed nearly a dozen of their sketches from its service, citing concerns those sketches don't "work" today (read: someone might be offended).

Here's more:

The BBC has removed nearly a dozen comedy sketches from That Mitchell and Webb Look after deciding they no longer "work today".

The Bafta-winning comedy, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, originally ran for four series between 2006 and 2010.

The show recently returned to the BBC's iPlayer to mark its 20th anniversary. But 11 old sketches, including one that reportedly showed the comedy duo satirising racism while in blackface, have now been cut.

A BBC spokesman said in a statement: "This is a 20-year-old sketch show; in consultation with the programme makers, we have included the ones that still work today and not the ones that don't."

The Times reported the removed material included scenes featuring the English comic actors as war re-enactors in blackface, a sketch about a contestant on a makeover show wearing a burka and a "tribe" living in a garden centre.

BBC News has asked Mitchell and Webb - who rose to prominence on the popular Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show - for a comment.

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No one is happy about this.

Literally no one is offended by these sketches.

Yes, it is.

The irony.

Democrat James Talarico said that government should run the world like a giant kindergarten class, and the BBC seems to have taken that to heart.

It's not enough for these fascists not to watch something they find offensive. They must remove it from the culture entirely, lest someone else watch and enjoy something they disapprove of. These are the same people who scream about conservatives "banning" pornographic LGBTQ books when they simply exclude them from grade school libraries.

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This also shows why owning physical media matters. The Left can't delete your DVDs or Blu-Rays. Sure, they may try to confiscate them at some point, but good luck.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | ENTERTAINMENT | FREE SPEECH | J.K. ROWLING
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