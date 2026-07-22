Roy Cooper Loved His Illegal Aliens. Here's Another One He Allowed to Roam Freely Throughout NC

Roy Cooper should be comfortably winning this North Carolina Senate race. Instead, it resembles Napoleon’s disastrous campaign in Russia—a war of attrition. The longer he’s in the race, the more his record is scrutinized, and the less popular he becomes. His favorability ratings are below water; he’s only 4 points ahead of Republican Michael Whatley, according to Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling. They even admit that Whatley’s main weakness is name recognition—so there’s a path to victory.

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Regarding Cooper’s record, his COVID containment executive orders might become a topic in this election. A lawsuit over his shutdown orders for certain bars could force the former governor into a deposition, likely harming him further. We’ll find out in August. For now, we have another ‘Cooper loves illegals’ story—a tragic case of preventable crime that wasn’t avoided because the former governor chose to support illegal alien activity. Meet Humberto Sandoval, whose rap sheet is extensive:

Second degree trespass.

Carrying a concealed gun.

Shooting a firearm in a city.

Driving while intoxicated.

Resisting a public officer.

Driving while intoxicated, again.

Probation violations.

Reckless driving.

He was protected by Cooper’s sanctuary state policy. He was finally arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Sandoval should have been immediately deported. Instead, Roy Cooper's soft-on-crime, sanctuary policies allowed this dangerous illegal to roam free and cause mayhem in North Carolina," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Cooper has also been responsible for more severe cases, where Americans have been killed, which should earn him the moniker ‘Killer Cooper.’

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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