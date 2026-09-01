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Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 01, 2026 6:50 AM
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Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is a comedian who admits he doesn’t take himself that seriously; he doesn’t want to be, or seek to be, someone who can change the mood, so to speak. Which is why he rolled his eyes when liberals spewed their hatred at him for dining with President Trump. He has a show, has guests, discusses politics, and isn’t afraid to invite anyone on. Still, the exaggerated claims he made about Trump’s endorsements losing steam did catch the ear of someone: President Donald Trump. And he texted Maher about it, forcing the comedian to retract his statement last week.

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He provided Maher with all the information needed, to which the HBO host admitted Trump was right and that he overstated it. 

I heard from this one viewer who was very upset about this. She contacted me directly… Well, we text. I’m glad we do… He sent me a lot of charts. He sent me a lot of information.”

“I promised, if this is not true what I said, I will say it on the air. [Trump] is right. I did overstate it. ‘Trump used to win all his endorsements; now he’s winning almost none of them.’ That isn’t true. Overstated.

The fact that Maher and Trump text will also drive progressives insane, but as the comedian said, he’d rather have communication.

He also made a funny joke about Lake America, turning it back on woke leftists who play linguistic gymnastics to fit their political ends. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WOKE
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