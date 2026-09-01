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What the Hell Happened at This Abdul El-Sayed Presser?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 01, 2026 6:30 AM
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What the Hell Happened at This Abdul El-Sayed Presser?
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

What is going on here? Truly — I don’t know if this was a hostage video, because the rally for Abdul El-Sayed, which also featured former primary opponent and spoiler Mallory McMorrow, was rather awkward.  Rev. Stancy Adams, a Detroit pastor and chair of the Interfaith Leadership Council, appeared at this 'No Hate' presser and came to the podium to deliver the most robotic of statements. It truly looked like a hostage video:

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Black voters are not keen on this man; neither are Jewish voters, the two largest minority voter blocs in Michigan. El-Sayed is even hiring Jewish liaison operatives to improve voter outreach, only confirming what we’ve known: the internal polling must be brutal. 

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UPDATE: McMorrow felt the need to address the clip. LOL

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JUDAISM | MICHIGAN | POLLING
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