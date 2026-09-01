What the Hell Happened at This Abdul El-Sayed Presser?

What is going on here? Truly — I don’t know if this was a hostage video, because the rally for Abdul El-Sayed, which also featured former primary opponent and spoiler Mallory McMorrow, was rather awkward. Rev. Stancy Adams, a Detroit pastor and chair of the Interfaith Leadership Council, appeared at this 'No Hate' presser and came to the podium to deliver the most robotic of statements. It truly looked like a hostage video:

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Abdul El-Sayed: "I think all of us can tell you: we're good with Canada. It's Ohio we've got problems with." pic.twitter.com/WGZvoQyPEE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 31, 2026

🚨 WTF?! Abdul El Sayed has this woman out vouching for him but it looks like a hostage video



Abdul keeps nudging in, pushing her to keep going



She does not look like she wants ANYTHING TO DO with this Jihadist!



Straight-up struggling to read the campaign-fed talking points.… pic.twitter.com/rYXWxbz3DL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026

Definitely looks like it — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 31, 2026

Black voters are not keen on this man; neither are Jewish voters, the two largest minority voter blocs in Michigan. El-Sayed is even hiring Jewish liaison operatives to improve voter outreach, only confirming what we’ve known: the internal polling must be brutal.

Katy Tur: "Jewish voters are worried about your association with Hasan Piker. Why keep him so close?"



El-Sayed: "This campaign is not about a streamer from California"



Tur continues to press him, but he refuses to disavow Piker pic.twitter.com/fTcKDDGVhT — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 28, 2026

This keeps getting worse.



Abdul El-Sayed: "I am not interested in a conversation about a social media person in California."



Reporter: "Why did you bring him to Michigan then?"



Abdul: *waves off question*



Different reporter: "There are Jewish voters who DO want to have that… pic.twitter.com/8HY7bNm3yZ — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 29, 2026

UPDATE: McMorrow felt the need to address the clip. LOL

I have to say something there. There is a clip circulating WILDLY among conservative commentators and right-wing pundits of a woman who spoke this morning at a press conference with myself and Abdul.



She had never spoken at a press conference before. Beforehand, she shared with… — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) August 31, 2026

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