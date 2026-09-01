We Found Every 9/11 Tweet Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Want You to See

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed loved the Green New Deal, which is economic poison for his state’s economy. That’s why he tried to bury his tweets supporting it, though it’s not shocking given his far-left views. Okay, it’s not the most earth-shattering news that El-Sayed is a green socialist, but he’s been haggled over his support for Hasan Piker and his virulent antisemitic views, and the concerns of Jewish voters, which his campaign has handled miserably. Black and Jewish voters are the two largest minority voting blocs in the state, and they hate this guy.

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But there’s another headache coming: El-Sayed’s deleted tweets about the 9/11 attacks over the years. The best part is that he tried to turn the deadliest terror attack into a “both sides” argument, saying 9/11 was awful, but our justified war against terrorism, a long campaign of self-defense, was somehow equally atrocious. No, sir, only radical Islam is evil, along with the terrorism it breeds, like COVID in a Wuhan lab.

There are 11 tweets from 2020 to 2022 in which this guy decided to trivialize that awful day. And as you could expect, he bashes America more than al-Qaeda. Are we shocked? No, this is who this guy is and has been for years. It only got masked because Gretchen Whitmer took him to the woodshed the last time he ran for statewide office.

In a series of tweets, El-Sayed used the COVID pandemic to thread in 9/11 hot takes, some of which were especially heinous. Then, using past wars and the pandemic to make more inane points about the 9/11attacks. COVID really was a magnet for total lunacy on this subject for Abdul:





Oh, and of course, we need to thread in white supremacy or something, like this op-ed he penned in 2021:

The logic of the post-9/11 era sacrificed our basic collective liberties, most of all against Muslim Americans. A whole new edifice of control, the Department of Homeland Security, was created in order to marshal the full might of a sprawling security state that confused ethnicity and faith for mal-intent. Shining its spotlight harshly on Arabs, South Asians and Africans, it deliberately left the greatest threat to our security in the shadows — missing the most common source of American terrorism, “homegrown” and “radicalized” White men. We fought 20 years of collective war through which we violated the basic rights of millions of non-combatants to make home, live prosperously and thrive in the places in which they were born. Hundreds of thousands lost their lives. Thousands of U.S. service members and contractors died, too — most of them back home. Among veterans of these wars, death by suicide has been four times as common as death on the battlefield. In an echo of the worst of our history — the decimation of Native Americans, the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Jim Crow segregation, Japanese interment — we did all of that in the name of an America founded on the self-evident truths that “all men are created equal.” Though the past 20 years have obscured their light, those ideals remain as luminescent as they were when they inspired our parents and our parents’ parents to come to these shores. The “what, exactly?” It’s nothing short of the America of her ideals. On 9/11 millions of Muslim Americans were called to defend it. Admittedly, at first, we demurred. Our leaders told us this would pass. The best course of action, they said, was to keep our heads down, to “fit in” — change our names, fix our accents and hide our heritage. The patriotic duty was to assent to the implication that we were guilty until proven innocent, to take our collective punishment with a smile for the privilege of playing our part in a war on terror increasingly defined in opposition to our very identities. Only in complicity could we prove that we were more “us” than “them.” It only got worse, though. The cancer born of a bellicose White supremacy that has stained so much of our history metastasized still.

Yeah, no, Abdul. No. This isn’t about white supremacy. This is about radical Islam being the mother lode of bad ideas, the myth of the moderates who have never existed, and the antithetical principles this religion holds vis-à-vis our Constitution. They’re not compatible. There are some things in Islam that are unacceptable. We don’t stone women after they’re raped. We don’t permit the killing of individuals who leave the faith. Antisemitism, a virus consuming the Democrat Party, is not acceptable. The Qur’an is quite clear about how infidels can and should be treated.

We don’t want any more of that. Sorry, but that’s life, kid. Even Bill Maher, a comedian who doesn’t take himself seriously, knows how bad radical Islam is. That brings us back to who carried out the 9/11 attacks. It wasn’t the Swedes or the Amish. COVID comes and goes, but radical Islam has a pool of over a billion, of whom tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, are highly susceptible to the teachings that led to 19 hijackers carrying out this attack against us.

So, yes, I can see why you want these tweets buried, especially since you lack the courage to denounce Hasan Piker.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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