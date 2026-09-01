Watch DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Rip Apart This Lib Reporter Illegal CDL Drivers' Licenses





It’s Tuesday morning, and in case you missed DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin skinning this liberal reporter alive for trying to trivialize the crackdown on illegal alien drivers’ licenses, we have a good one for you. Yesterday, it was announced that some 100 commercial trucking schools were shut down because of abhorrent English proficiency scores.

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In this country, we speak English — learn the language so you can read the damn road signs. Instead, we have a horde of third-world trash out there crashing into cars and wiping out families. It’s preventable. Get them off the roads, revoke their licenses, which they should never have had in the first place, and deport them. I know that’s a blow to the media and their Democrat Party allies, as illegal aliens are the only things keeping that party from political irrelevancy, but a reporter tried to trivialize the move, saying that it’s only one percent of all CDLs, and Mullin wasn’t having any of it.

"Are you willing to take that one percent if it was your daughter?” asked Mullin. That shut him down:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just got FIRED UP at a Fake News reporter saying "only 1%" of CDL drivers are illegal, so why should he care



*Gestures at victim of an illegal driver crash*: "Are you willing to take that one percent if it was YOUR DAUGHTER?!"



"You saying… pic.twitter.com/AR6RRUQApM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026

You saying 1% is, ok? That 1 percent caused this right here points to images of a car wreck]." "Every single illegal that maims or kills an individual is 100% preventable." "I don't care if it's a fraction of 1%! I'm coming after you and removing you from the road because it should NEVER take place." "Then 1% is plenty, John! A fraction of 1% is plenty. 0.1% OF 1% is too many" "They should never be out there." "I look at this as I'm trying to keep my six kids safe on the road when they're out there driving, and my one grandchild while they're riding with their parents." It’s all preventable. Full stop.

Talk about a nice, piping-hot cup of STFU.

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