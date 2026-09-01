DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Watch DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Rip Apart This Lib Reporter Illegal CDL Drivers' Licenses

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 01, 2026 6:55 AM
Advertisement
Watch DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Rip Apart This Lib Reporter Illegal CDL Drivers' Licenses
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson


It’s Tuesday morning, and in case you missed DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin skinning this liberal reporter alive for trying to trivialize the crackdown on illegal alien drivers’ licenses, we have a good one for you. Yesterday, it was announced that some 100 commercial trucking schools were shut down because of abhorrent English proficiency scores. 

Advertisement

In this country, we speak English — learn the language so you can read the damn road signs. Instead, we have a horde of third-world trash out there crashing into cars and wiping out families. It’s preventable. Get them off the roads, revoke their licenses, which they should never have had in the first place, and deport them. I know that’s a blow to the media and their Democrat Party allies, as illegal aliens are the only things keeping that party from political irrelevancy, but a reporter tried to trivialize the move, saying that it’s only one percent of all CDLs, and Mullin wasn’t having any of it. 

"Are you willing to take that one percent if it was your daughter?” asked Mullin. That shut him down:

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You saying 1% is, ok? That 1 percent caused this right here points to images of a car wreck]."

"Every single illegal that maims or kills an individual is 100% preventable."

"I don't care if it's a fraction of 1%! I'm coming after you and removing you from the road because it should NEVER take place."

"Then 1% is plenty, John! A fraction of 1% is plenty. 0.1% OF 1% is too many"

"They should never be out there."

"I look at this as I'm trying to keep my six kids safe on the road when they're out there driving, and my one grandchild while they're riding with their parents."

It’s all preventable.

Full stop.

Talk about a nice, piping-hot cup of STFU. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | FAKE NEWS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MARKWAYNE MULLIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Matt Vespa
Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos