Guess Which US Senate Candidate Opened the Floodgates for Illegal Alien Drivers Licenses

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper just loves being an illegal alien’s best amigo. You know his abysmal record on public safety, the numerous times he vetoed legislation to rid his state of criminal aliens, and how he released hordes of them back onto the streets during COVID. The pivot for the latter was a public health order concerning the pandemic. Yeah, that doesn’t wipe away why you blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from working with local law enforcement, Roy.

Advertisement

Cooper is the Democrat Senate candidate, who’s facing questions over his record. Now, we’re learning he was an illegal alien’s best friend regarding obtaining driver’s licenses. He opened the floodgates, which dates to his opinion as the state’s attorney general. I mean, what are we even doing here?

And as you could’ve guessed, some illegals at the DMV were marked as U.S. citizens, allowing them to be included on the voter rolls. State lawmakers tried to fix that; Cooper vetoed it. A recent finding showed that 54 percent of commercial driver’s licenses were issued illegally to foreign nationals. This avalanche of criminal enabling and the cacophony of insanity that’s ensued can be traced back to Mr. Cooper. On a larger scale, it was announced today that the government shut down 100 commercial trucking schools due to English proficiency concerns.

It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats, thinking a task is too large, would simply surrender to criminals.

They’re already here and driving, so we might as well coddle and enable them in breaking our immigration laws — that’s the Democrats on border security today. Oh, and they think this is their golden ticket to perpetual majority status on the Hill. It is their lifeblood. Without illegals, the Democrats would truly be an irrelevant, region-based party.

In D.C., Cooper will continue to be a rubber stamp for enabling illegal-alien antics. There is still time to stop it, however.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.