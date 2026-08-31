DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Guess Which US Senate Candidate Opened the Floodgates for Illegal Alien Drivers Licenses

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 31, 2026 4:37 PM
Advertisement
Guess Which US Senate Candidate Opened the Floodgates for Illegal Alien Drivers Licenses
AP Photo/Bill Barrow

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper just loves being an illegal alien’s best amigo. You know his abysmal record on public safety, the numerous times he vetoed legislation to rid his state of criminal aliens, and how he released hordes of them back onto the streets during COVID. The pivot for the latter was a public health order concerning the pandemic. Yeah, that doesn’t wipe away why you blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from working with local law enforcement, Roy. 

Advertisement

Cooper is the Democrat Senate candidate, who’s facing questions over his record. Now, we’re learning he was an illegal alien’s best friend regarding obtaining driver’s licenses. He opened the floodgates, which dates to his opinion as the state’s attorney general. I mean, what are we even doing here? 

And as you could’ve guessed, some illegals at the DMV were marked as U.S. citizens, allowing them to be included on the voter rolls. State lawmakers tried to fix that; Cooper vetoed it. A recent finding showed that 54 percent of commercial driver’s licenses were issued illegally to foreign nationals. This avalanche of criminal enabling and the cacophony of insanity that’s ensued can be traced back to Mr. Cooper. On a larger scale, it was announced today that the government shut down 100 commercial trucking schools due to English proficiency concerns. 

It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats, thinking a task is too large, would simply surrender to criminals.  

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

They’re already here and driving, so we might as well coddle and enable them in breaking our immigration laws — that’s the Democrats on border security today. Oh, and they think this is their golden ticket to perpetual majority status on the Hill. It is their lifeblood. Without illegals, the Democrats would truly be an irrelevant, region-based party. 

In D.C., Cooper will continue to be a rubber stamp for enabling illegal-alien antics. There is still time to stop it, however. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NORTH CAROLINA | ROY COOPER | VOTER ID
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him.

Brian Williams Reminded Bill Maher What His Last Guest Said About COVID Vaccines. It Shocked Him.

Matt Vespa
Trump Just Brought a Massive Manufacturing Deal to North Carolina

Trump Just Brought a Massive Manufacturing Deal to North Carolina

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos