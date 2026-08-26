Wait, Enes Kanter Freedom Is Banned From Chicago Sky Games?

Enes Kanter Freedom attended an Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game this week. He was ejected after being accosted by the Sky’s Natasha Cloud, who shouted that Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham wouldn’t sleep with him. Kanter has declared for the WNBA draft, noting that there is no explicit prohibition against transgender athletes and no affirmation that the league is for biological women. Cunningham has voiced her support for girls’ sports and for keeping it safe. She is not for biological males playing in it.

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Enes Kanter GOT INTO IT with a WNBA player and was KICKED OUT the arena 😳 pic.twitter.com/DCBhO8ZPhD — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 24, 2026

In many ways, the WNBA, rudderless, paranoid, insular, and all-around strange, has refused to clarify its stance on what the “W” stands for. In the meantime, Kanter is banned from future Sky home games (via Daily Caller):

Enes Kanter Freedom has been banned from Wintrust Arena after he was removed by security Sunday following a verbal altercation with Natasha Cloud, Sky owner Michael Alter said.



Alter said Kanter Freedom has shown "the potential to be a threat." https://t.co/WZmLmbAFPt — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2026

A “threat”? … They really went there. Michael Alter, the owner of the Chicago Sky, stated Tuesday that former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is banned from Wintrust Arena following Sunday’s confrontation with guard Natasha Cloud. […] “He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat,” said Alter, per ESPN. It’s not clear how it was determined that Freedom could be threatening.

You’ve got to be kidding me, my dude.

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