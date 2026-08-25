Here's the Account That's Causing Abdul El-Sayed a Lot of Grief in Michigan

Well, take a bow, DSA Watch — you’ve been given your flowers, to a certain degree, for disrupting the Democrats in the Michigan Senate race. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is trying to smooth over his far-left tendencies with an electorate that is decidedly not one where democratic socialists can win easily: the two largest minority groups, who also happen to be cornerstones of the Democrat Party base, Jewish voters and black people, do not like this guy. And they won’t be won over by him just because he said Hasan Piker, the leftist streamer who’s endorsed AES’ campaign, shouldn’t have said the US deserved the 9/11 attacks.

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Is it a personal accomplishment for El-Sayed? Sure, given that he got blown out by Gretchen Whitmer a few years ago, but he was supposedly going to win the primary handily. He barely won it against Rep. Haley Stevens, who needed to do slightly better in her home county, but did not, thanks to white lefty suburbanites becoming full-blown communists.

Hasan Piker admits DSA Watch has been effective in calling out Abdul El-Sayed



“The saga that started with DSA Watch. They came out and tried to do a smear campaign, and I guess to a certain degree, the smear campaign has been relatively successful in undermining Abdul El-Sayed’s… pic.twitter.com/FbwfhPLhAc — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 24, 2026

One account that’s been on the far left's heels is ‘DSA Watch,’ which has all the receipts. And even Piker admitted that they’ve done well to hobble El-Sayed. He called it a smear campaign — they’re merely replaying what he’s said.

“The saga…that started with DSA Watch…. they came out and tried to do a smear campaign, right and I guess to a certain degree, the smear campaign has been relatively effective in undermining Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan run,” said Piker.

The more El-Sayed is forced to comment on Piker, the more time is lost talking about Donald Trump, Mike Rogers, or the GOP.

So, keep up the great work, DSA Watch.

In the meantime, a flurry of Michigan Democrats have crossed party lines to endorse former Rep. Mike Rogers. If Rogers can get around five percent of Stevens voters, too, that’s the election.

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