We Know How Trump's Assassin Was Able to Stock Up Before His Attack at Butler Rally

New information dropped this week about Thomas Crooks, 20, the would-be assassin who nearly assassinated Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. Details following the incident were already scarce, and the lack of disclosure put the Secret Service under intense scrutiny, along with lapses in the security perimeter. Crooks scaled a rooftop overlooking the rally and fired numerous shots at Trump from less than 500 feet away. He was later gunned down by federal agents. Then the agency's appalling explanation for why that roof wasn't secure was pilloried. It was a circus.

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Now we’ve learned that Crooks was a loner, quiet since birth, and that his antisocial tendencies may have stemmed from a lack of family interaction; his father lamented his son’s lack of participation due to work schedules. He also said he couldn’t identify a motive for why his son tried to kill Trump. He also noted that Crooks had conflicting political views, and that his GOP registration was mostly because he was a Republican — Thomas was critical of Trump and Biden.

We also learned how Crooks was able to stock up on the supplies before his attack, using the name ‘Bob Dole’ on the packages (via NY Post):

Wannabe presidential assassin Thomas Crooks used a pseudonym to conceal his purchase history and obsessed about keeping his digital footprint to a minimum, according to federal records seen by The Post. The 20-year-old made many Amazon or online purchases under the name “Bob Dole” to have packages delivered to his parents’ house, his dad Matthew Crooks told the FBI in an interview two days after his son shot former President Donald Trump in the ear at a campaign rally in July 2024. Parcels sent to the residence included “parts, tools and items to increase the capacity of his rifle,” the same weapon that his father would give to him on the morning of the rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania. […] Matthew Crooks told FBI investigators his son began deploying the false name after his father’s bank account got hacked, later instructing his dad how to use a virtual private network and secure browser to surf the web.

Still, his father’s saying that he didn’t cry when he was born and remained that way, very quiet, for the rest of his life is a bit unnerving.

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