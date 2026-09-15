California Democrats Launched Another Unconstitutional Attack on ICE Agents

So much for the "free state of California."

Democrats in Sacramento have passed legislation that would bar state agencies from hiring ICE agents. Newsom has until September 30 to sign the bill, which would be the first such legislation in the country.

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🚨 NOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom is on the verge of signing the GTFO ACT, which BANS government agencies everywhere in California from hiring ICE agents



"The bill applies to anyone involved in immigration enforcement under President Trump."



This is straight-up BLACKBALL DISCRIMINATION… pic.twitter.com/eDda83vMge — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

Here's more:

California lawmakers passed several bills aimed at restricting local and state law enforcement agencies from hiring former federal immigration agents and banning the use of electric-shock gloves amid growing frustration with the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement tactics. These bills passed in the final days of the California legislative session and are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature or veto. "Get The Feds Out" Act, authored by Assemblymembers Mark González, D-Los Angeles, and Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, would disqualify people who have previously participated in immigration enforcement activities from being hired by state, county, or local public agencies in California. It would require folks who've previously served as law enforcement officers or contractors handling immigration enforcement to complete a background investigation to determine whether they are "suitable to enter the (Peace Officer Standards and Training) basic course subject."

Jonathan Turley said this is the latest unconstitutional move by a state that has burned "millions on performative legislation."

California is moving forward with a ban on former ICE officers from law enforcement positions as well as a ban on the use of shock gloves in the state. The state has become a perpetual motion machine of unconstitutional measures, burning millions on performative legislation... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 14, 2026

Turley notes this is part of a "dangerous evolution" of Gavin Newsom, who wants to run for president in 2028 and is trying to appease the radical left that is taking over the Democrat Party.

...The question is whether Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement of his "evolution," https://t.co/p5Pvtw83kT, to appeal to the far left will include signing measures that are little more than cathartic rave legislation. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 14, 2026

The GTFO Act is likely unconstitutional for several reasons, including the Supremacy Clause. States cannot "retard, impede, burden, or in any manner control" lawful federal operations and they cannot discriminate against the federal government or those with whom the government deals.

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Courts have already struck down other California legislation targeting ICE on these grounds.

There are also equal protection concerns, where it's clear that this is retaliation against federal law enforcement agents who worked for President Trump. The Constitution also bars legislatures from punishing individuals without a trial, as well as violations of due process and the right to pursue a livelihood.

But none of that matters to Newsom or Democrats. They're making their 2028 agenda clear: they will punish anyone who supported the Trump administration, including barring them from gainful employment. This means Newsom and every other Democrat is unfit and unqualified to have power in California and Washington, D.C.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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