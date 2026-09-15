The FBI Just Thwarted Another ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack. Here's What We Know.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the agency has thwarted another ISIS-inspired terrorist plot after a Butler, Pennsylvania man was arrested.

🚨 JUST IN OVERNIGHT: The FBI has just FOILED a potential terrorist attack and arrested a Butler PA suspect



FBI Director Kash Patel: "The subject was allegedly plotting a violent attack in support of ISIS."



The Trump FBI has now disrupted over 1,000 terrorists 👏🏻



Thank God!… pic.twitter.com/SYCgBGTFpV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

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The man in question is identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Hunter Kramer. Authorities arrested him at a Cranberry Township hotel. The FBI had been aware of Kramer since a 2023 investigation when Kramer, who was then a minor, was charged for his role in a plot to carry out a "mass-casualty attack" and with possessing child sexual abuse material, according to Fox News.

FBI agents arrested a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man at a hotel after seizing a semiautomatic rifle, five magazines and 190 rounds of ammunition — alleging he was preparing a violent attack on behalf of ISIS.



Jonathan Hunter Kramer of Valencia had allegedly pledged allegiance to… pic.twitter.com/EAUhOgnXbq — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) September 15, 2026

Authorities received an anonymous tip about Kramer in March of this year, shortly after he was released from a juvenile detention facility. The tip reportedly said Kramer was ordering "mysterious" packages and "talking to his friends from before" he went to juvenile detention.

Investigations found that Kramer was using the name "Hamza Al Rashid" online and claiming an affiliation with ISIS. He also allegedly wrote about preparing for a "mission" and that he was "missing a weapon."

Before his arrest, an FBI surveillance team watched Kramer as he traveled to get a burner phone and a black bag. Kramer was in possession of a semi-automatic rifle, high-capacity magazines, and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition. He also had dozens of knives and a prayer rug.

Kramer is charged with receiving a firearm and ammunition, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe they would be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism. This includes providing or attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

"Once again, results like these are exactly why we made changes to this FBI and the way it runs," said Patel, according to the Fox News report. "To save lives before would-be criminals can act."

"The subject in this case was allegedly plotting a violent attack in support of ISIS, engaging with ISIS propaganda online, building attack concepts, and repeatedly expressing extremist rhetoric," Patel also said.

Fox News also reported that Attorney General Todd Blanche praised the proactive operation and noted that the FBI has disrupted more than 1,000 terrorists over the last 18 months.

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"Their outstanding work thwarted this alleged attack before innocent lives could be lost. The Department of Justice will relentlessly pursue anyone who seeks to terrorize the American people and bring them to justice," Blanche said in a statement.

Kramer is currently being held at the Butler County jail without bond.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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