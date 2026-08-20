Debbie Wasserman Schultz Came in Like a Wrecking Ball to This Black District...and Won

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) wasn’t going to leave public life just because of redistricting. She decided to run in the primary for the 20th district, a historically black district, sparking a political race war of sorts, as black Democrats believed someone of a similar racial background should represent the district. Schultz disagreed. In the end, Schultz won handily, though the campaign had many hiccups, not least because she apparently had a fake endorsements page (via NYT):

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🚨 LMFAO! Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) is being ATTACKED by black Democrats for running and WINNING plurality-black Florida District 20 primary



The long-term white Democrat defeated several black candidates



She wanted power, and didn't care 😂



Democrats are massive… pic.twitter.com/ssf1DdPVh4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 19, 2026

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, whose congressional district was eliminated this year by Republican state lawmakers, won the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 20th Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Ms. Wasserman Schultz, who is white, defeated Black candidates who had strongly criticized her decision to run in the historically Black district, which includes most of Broward County’s African American and Caribbean American communities. A spate of Republican gerrymanders across the South this year was almost certain to reduce the number of Black lawmakers in the House. The area that encompasses Florida’s 20th District has long elected a Black representative. But Ms. Wasserman Schultz, an 11-term incumbent and a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, argued that she had decades of experience representing South Florida at the state and federal levels. Her seniority, she said, would benefit the district’s constituents.

It turned out to be okay for Debbie, who will likely never be beaten.

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