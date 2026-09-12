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Did You See What This Carnegie Mellon Professor Posted on Twitter? Yikes...

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 12, 2026 6:50 AM
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Did You See What This Carnegie Mellon Professor Posted on Twitter? Yikes...
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I don’t know the situation regarding this professor at Carnegie Mellon, whether she has tenure or not, but at least the school knows about her appalling post on Twitter. It was an appalling exchange. When you tell someone to die, you might get in trouble. For Dr. Uju Anya, that’s what happened. Though not officially suspended, Mellon said she was on voluntary professional leave and not teaching classes on campus this year.

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The full exchange:

She’s also been known to post other horrible things. Now, should she be fired or officially benched for this stuff? 

We’ll talk about that another time. Dr. Anya has deleted her account, though the Internet lasts forever.

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