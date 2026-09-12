Did You See What This Carnegie Mellon Professor Posted on Twitter? Yikes...

I don’t know the situation regarding this professor at Carnegie Mellon, whether she has tenure or not, but at least the school knows about her appalling post on Twitter. It was an appalling exchange. When you tell someone to die, you might get in trouble. For Dr. Uju Anya, that’s what happened. Though not officially suspended, Mellon said she was on voluntary professional leave and not teaching classes on campus this year.

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To be clear: These posts incorrectly imply our university's endorsement and are contrary to our community standards and values as well as our commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and welcoming campus community. — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 12, 2026

BREAKING: After acting tough online, Professor Uju Anya DELETED HER ACCOUNT and Carnegie Mellon gave me a statement:



"We are deeply concerned by recent hostile and threatening social media posts by Dr. Anya and are reviewing this matter closely." pic.twitter.com/CbrB7AmwKz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 12, 2026

Not good enough. pic.twitter.com/fNb7Nk5Io0 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 12, 2026

The full exchange:

She is an intersectional feminist. Meaning a rabid sexist and racist. For context, pic.twitter.com/VfyYwhQS5Q — Karma KΞN (@KarmaKontrol) September 11, 2026

She’s also been known to post other horrible things. Now, should she be fired or officially benched for this stuff?

We’ll talk about that another time. Dr. Anya has deleted her account, though the Internet lasts forever.

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