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This 9/11-Related Content Zohran Mamdani Was Caught Posting Is Absolutely Disgusting

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 12, 2026 9:00 AM
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This 9/11-Related Content Zohran Mamdani Was Caught Posting Is Absolutely Disgusting
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Race-communist and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was recently exposed for having posted a photo of The Diplomats, a rap group notorious for controversies surrounding the 9/11 terror attacks, in numerous Fourth of July posts.

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At the time of publication, Mamdani maintained three of the posts on his personal X account with the caption “happy 4th.” The Diplomats, or Dipset, are known for their “obsession” with 9/11, and have referred to themselves as “the Dipset Taliban” and “Harlem’s al-Qaeda,” according to Complex.

Some lyrics from the group include a celebration of hijacker Mohamed Atta, “f**k the Twin Towers,” and a declaration that they created “9/11 music.”

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The reveal of Mamdani’s posts came just hours after he was captured on video laughing with his Democratic Socialist ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while attending the annual 9/11 memorial in which the names of the 2,977 victims are read aloud one-by-one.

Mamdani has also claimed victimhood for the attacks due to alleged Islamophobia that arose following the murder of thousands of Americans by Islamic terrorists.

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Americans from across the country.

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News Topics 9/11 | NEW YORK | TERRORISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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