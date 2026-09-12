This 9/11-Related Content Zohran Mamdani Was Caught Posting Is Absolutely Disgusting

Race-communist and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was recently exposed for having posted a photo of The Diplomats, a rap group notorious for controversies surrounding the 9/11 terror attacks, in numerous Fourth of July posts.

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happy 4th pic.twitter.com/FgPGvltJRv — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 4, 2024

happy 4th pic.twitter.com/gAZjHX8HKc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 4, 2023

happy 4th pic.twitter.com/61XX8G6C9A — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 4, 2021

Zohran used to do 9/11 dog whistles by posting a pic of the rap group The Diplomats each July 4.



Their most famous lyric praises 9/11: “I worship the prophet, the great Mohammed Omar Atta, for his courage behind the wheel of the plane. Reminds me when I was dealin’ cocaine.” https://t.co/Vqausy7wNM pic.twitter.com/dJwhViteJv — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 12, 2026

At the time of publication, Mamdani maintained three of the posts on his personal X account with the caption “happy 4th.” The Diplomats, or Dipset, are known for their “obsession” with 9/11, and have referred to themselves as “the Dipset Taliban” and “Harlem’s al-Qaeda,” according to Complex.

Some lyrics from the group include a celebration of hijacker Mohamed Atta, “f**k the Twin Towers,” and a declaration that they created “9/11 music.”

The reveal of Mamdani’s posts came just hours after he was captured on video laughing with his Democratic Socialist ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while attending the annual 9/11 memorial in which the names of the 2,977 victims are read aloud one-by-one.

Mamdani and AOC spotted laughing at 9/11 ceremony while families cry https://t.co/iUC2gq7dN7 pic.twitter.com/nrLsdrzWv7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2026

Mamdani has also claimed victimhood for the attacks due to alleged Islamophobia that arose following the murder of thousands of Americans by Islamic terrorists.

Zohran Mamdani says that the real victim of 9/11 was his aunt because she was too afraid to ride the subway in her hijab. pic.twitter.com/aILr4JtVvF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2026

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Americans from across the country.

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