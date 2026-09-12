Trump Just Used This Forgotten Method to Get a Terrorist Deported

For the first time ever, the Department of Justice has used the Alien Terrorist Removal Court to deport Nazira Haji Zada.

.@AGToddBlanche on the DOJ's first use of the Alien Terrorist Removal Court: "She admitted it, she got deported, and she's never going to come back... This was a good day for safety in this country." pic.twitter.com/RqkaQ72bE2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 11, 2026

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Nazira Haji Zada, an Afghan national who was living in Texas, is now permanently inadmissible to the United States after @TheJusticeDept secured her removal in the first-ever case brought before the Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC) because she supported her son and… — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) September 11, 2026

In the first-ever case before the United States Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC), Nazira Haji Zada, 47, an Afghan national previously residing in Fort Worth, Texas, was removed from the U.S. after conceding that she is an alien terrorist. As the matriarch in her family, she… pic.twitter.com/91lv3Ixqbb — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 11, 2026

Zada, a 47-year-old Afghan national, is said to have supported a plot by her son and son-in-law to commit an ISIS-inspired mass shooting on Election Day in 2024. Zada would admit to officials that she was an “alien terrorist.” Her shocking admission allowed her to be removed by the ATRC in its first use since the body was established in 1996.

“This landmark case demonstrates that the Justice Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect the American people,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement on social media. “Those who support terrorism have no place in our country.”

“From the moment President Trump took office, he made clear that his Administration would put the safety and security of the American people first,” Secretary Markwayne Mullin added. “Thanks to the President’s leadership and the coordinated efforts [of] the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State, Nazira Haji Zada’s final order of removal is now FINAL. Those who plot acts of terrorism against the United States have no place in our country. We will find them, and we will use every lawful tool available to remove them.”

As a result of the successful prosecution, Zada is now permanently inadmissible to the United States and has now been relocated to Afghanistan.

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