Oh, So Now Impeachment Hoax Vindman Is Afraid to Speak Up?

It might have fallen by the wayside, but Florida has a special Senate election in November. Sen. Ashley Moody, who was recently Florida’s attorney general, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the vacancy left by Marco Rubio, now secretary of state. This election will determine who will serve out the rest of Rubio's term. Moody is in place. It’s the Democrats who need to find a candidate, with their primary scheduled for August 18.

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Alex Vindman, the figurehead of the Trump impeachment effort over the shoddy, laughable, and politically motivated Ukraine quid pro quo hoax, is running for the Democratic nomination. He’s being treated delicately by his staff, who avoid questions about Nazi oyster farmer Graham Platner, who was competing against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Maine but had to drop out following a 2021 rape allegation made by Jenny Racicot.

Vindman, it’s okay to slam the man. He had a Nazi tattoo, he had other allegations of domestic abuse, rape fantasies, graphic social media posts, and dabbled on an app loaded with pedophiles. This is an easy layup, certainly easier than selling that trash impeachment narrative before Congress during Trump’s first presidency. No need to be a scared wombat, Vindy:

DISGRACED traitor and Florida Senate candidate Alex Vindman REFUSES to condemn Graham Platner, choosing to remain SILENT about the sexual assault allegations levied against him.



"How many cases of sexual assault does it take for you to believe someone is unfit for office?"… pic.twitter.com/Frgv9YdsN2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time either. In June, Vindman struggled with the Platner stuff. It’s almost as if the guy doesn’t have the bandwidth or the chops to be a U.S. senator.

#FLSEN news:@AVindman flat-footed when asked if candidates with Nazi tattoos should drop out of their races



Vindman’s aides immediately try and block him off



Evidence Graham Platner is becoming a problem for Democrats beyond #MESEN pic.twitter.com/dEnTS2z2U1 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 2, 2026

So, with Vindman gargling superglue and keeping his mouth shut on this subject, should we be concerned about this race? It’s not Maine—it’s Trump country. It’s Florida, and the other Democrat running is Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon, who, in case you forgot, had a complete meltdown when the legislature passed the new congressional maps. She also got herself arrested when she attempted to stage a sit-in at DeSantis’ office in May. We have a crazy person and a quiet Vindman.

Florida Dems are melting down over the new maps



Oh well



H/t @mattsharpsteen pic.twitter.com/pHGIJh0rcu — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 29, 2026

Rep. Angie Nixon is holding a sit in in the governor’s office in the Capitol while wearing her signature pink blazer. @newsservicefla pic.twitter.com/R62sMTEqDL — Ana Goñi-Lessan (@goni_lessan) May 15, 2026

Oh, I'm quaking in my little boots.

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