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Oh, So Now Impeachment Hoax Vindman Is Afraid to Speak Up?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2026 10:30 PM
Oh, So Now Impeachment Hoax Vindman Is Afraid to Speak Up?
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It might have fallen by the wayside, but Florida has a special Senate election in November. Sen. Ashley Moody, who was recently Florida’s attorney general, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the vacancy left by Marco Rubio, now secretary of state. This election will determine who will serve out the rest of Rubio's term. Moody is in place. It’s the Democrats who need to find a candidate, with their primary scheduled for August 18.

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Alex Vindman, the figurehead of the Trump impeachment effort over the shoddy, laughable, and politically motivated Ukraine quid pro quo hoax, is running for the Democratic nomination. He’s being treated delicately by his staff, who avoid questions about Nazi oyster farmer Graham Platner, who was competing against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in Maine but had to drop out following a 2021 rape allegation made by Jenny Racicot. 

Vindman, it’s okay to slam the man. He had a Nazi tattoo, he had other allegations of domestic abuse, rape fantasies, graphic social media posts, and dabbled on an app loaded with pedophiles. This is an easy layup, certainly easier than selling that trash impeachment narrative before Congress during Trump’s first presidency. No need to be a scared wombat, Vindy:

This isn’t the first time either. In June, Vindman struggled with the Platner stuff. It’s almost as if the guy doesn’t have the bandwidth or the chops to be a U.S. senator. 

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ASHLEY MOODY DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA RON DESANTIS SENATE

So, with Vindman gargling superglue and keeping his mouth shut on this subject, should we be concerned about this race? It’s not Maine—it’s Trump country. It’s Florida, and the other Democrat running is Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon, who, in case you forgot, had a complete meltdown when the legislature passed the new congressional maps. She also got herself arrested when she attempted to stage a sit-in at DeSantis’ office in May. We have a crazy person and a quiet Vindman.

Oh, I'm quaking in my little boots. 

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