Ms. Rachel Is Cancer

If you’re over the age of 2 or have taste, you might not know who Rachel Accorso is. She’s a pudgy, condescending and uniquely annoying in her self-righteousness YouTube personality known to abandoned children of liberals as Ms. Rachel as they are raised by their iPads. She’s also an ignoramus with hateful and toxic left-wing views and a child’s understanding of the implications of policies she happily advocates for. She’s cancer with a smile.

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Accorso is basically Bill Nye “The Science Guy” in drag with higher testosterone – a made-up character designed to make money. And it worked. She and her “musical theater husband” are very wealthy. But money, when earned by idiots, tends to lead to an even bigger decrease in intelligence. That seems to have happened for Rachel.

Don’t get me wrong, she was a theater chick, and if you’ve ever known any theater chicks or done any work in theater in high school, college or after in things like summer stock (and I did it all), you realize theater chicks are crazy. They aren’t all necessarily stupid, but they are all crazy. And she has all the hallmarks of both.

The character she plays is constant, meaning when a camera is on, she is on. It’s a demented performance tick that shows awareness of their brand and the source of money. The “character” being so “nice” is used as cover for advancing things that are pretty horrible – you’d be surprised how delivering acid in the cadence of a condescending kindergarten teacher can fool a lot of people, not to mention all the people who root for fascism but want it cut with babytalk.

Rachel will repeat anything the Hamas terrorists put out there, and she’ll do it with a ponytail and a smirk. Facts need not apply. She doesn’t care about Israeli kids slaughtered by her terrorist friends, much of which was filmed by a “friend” of hers, someone she had on her show celebrate “diversity” in the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack, or I as suspect, she thinks of it – foreplay.

She is cancer, she is poisoning children’s minds with anti-American, antisemitic, pro-terrorist propaganda. Is it any wonder why Democrats embrace her? She is a more masculine and slightly more articulate Hasan Piker, only for kids.

Being a theater person, she is only surrounded by people who toe the liberal, anti-American line. If you aren’t one of them – an active and vocal one of them – you won’t get work. If you are discovered to be a freedom loving capitalist, you’re done. Which is ironic since people like Rachel make millions of dollars, give a tiny bit away, live like royalty and decry the “unfairness” of the very system in which they earned their money.

But, to “progressives,” they are their own god, so it is through divine right that they earned what they have, the reality that their existence wouldn’t happen in the systems they advocate for doesn’t occur to them any more than the fact that their lifestyle and sexual orientation they either hide or of their friends would lead to their public execution in the very cultures they choose to elevate as superior.

You find yourself wishing they’d travel to the “genocide” to experience life the way the women, children and gay people born there do, but they wouldn’t see it because it’s about the act of being seen doing things, not what things are actually being done. As Rush Limbaugh used to say, leftists are about symbolism over substance.

Rachel will have to ultimately defend her life to God, I don’t have to care what her fate ends up being. But God sees through the voice easier than I do, I promise you that.

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Here on Earth, in the meantime, this sack of post-digested-food will continue to spread her bile because it’s profitable and she feels good doing it. She will advocate against rooting out fraud in the food stamp program while advocating for schools to provide breakfast and lunch to all kids, and she’ll do so without having the mental capacity to wonder why it’s ok to give parents money to feed their kids three meals a day while removing 2 meals from their responsibility with no subsequent reduction in that money.

Maybe she’s not as dumb as I assumed, maybe she’s more evil than I even know? Providing breakfast and lunch to kids as they do off to school is a way to show a child you care about them; that you prioritize them, even if the state is providing the materials for the food assembly. By advocating the removal of that bond, she is advocating for that bond to be transferred to the state – kids being conditioned to believe good things come from the state, not family.

Perhaps Ms. Rachel is even more evil than I already know, maybe the cancer she is has metastasized even deeper into her marrow than I suspected? Probably, actually. And while the cancer of Ms. Rachel is going to be with us for a long while still, the cancer that is her work doesn’t have to be. Blast it with radiation, kill it with chemo, remove the lumps that are her product from your children and grandchildren’s streaming and toy life. Don’t throw out the toys, donate them so the next generation of parents who don’t know any better can buy used versions of her garbage rather than the new stuff. Used carry with it no royalty to the cancer. And when fighting cancer, every little bit helps.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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