Lefties Fleeing Red States Are Draining Seattle's 'Transgender' Nonprofits

The socialist bastion that is Seattle is in a bit of trouble. Proving that Margaret Thatcher was right when she said the problem with socialism is that you run out of other people's money, it turns out a lot of nonprofits in the city are being strained by the red-state mass exodus of 'transgender' individuals.

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Those 'transgender' people are reportedly 'fleeing' red states because many of them no longer allow mentally ill men to invade women's spaces. But instead of being productive members of society, people who are deeply offended by the wrong pronouns are reliant on government programs and charities to exist.

Increasing numbers of transvestites are leaving red states for Seattle, and a nonprofit in the area is struggling to help get them housing and jobs. The Seattle LGBTQ Commission has asked Mayor Katie Wilson to declare a civil state of emergency. https://t.co/WRKOzczoxu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2026

Here's more:

The group called Traction has assisted over 1,000 transgender people in moving to the area since 2024 but it and other nonprofits, according to a Washington Post article published on Tuesday, are running out of resources. “Though trans people make up just 1 percent of the population in Washington state, the nonprofits that help them say their budgets are drained and their staffs are stretched so thin that last month the Seattle LGBTQ Commission asked Mayor Katie Wilson (D) to declare a civil state of emergency. Such a declaration would free up general fund dollars to bolster the nonprofits’ finances as they help transplants find housing and jobs,” the outlet said. The report also cited a poll that suggested about 400,000 transgender adults left red states not long after President Donald Trump beat former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. A poll in 2023 found one-third of Seattle’s residents were considering leaving mainly due to home prices and crime, while homelessness has also been a major issue plaguing the area. The Post article noted how those moving to the area would put additional burdens on subsidized health care.

But let's do 'Medicare for All' everywhere!

Increasing numbers of transvestites are leaving red states for Seattle, and a nonprofit in the area is struggling to help get them housing and jobs. The Seattle LGBTQ Commission has asked Mayor Katie Wilson to declare a civil state of emergency. https://t.co/WRKOzczoxu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2026

Someone in the comments raised a very interesting, and bitterly ironic, point:

So there's free money from thin air for illegal immigrants, but none for the "They/Thems"? — MadBison66 (@MadBison66) July 12, 2026

When the they/thems realize they're being put on the backburner in favor of illegal immigrants, the Reddit meltdowns will be epic.

"We have a problem and the solution is to give us more money."



Sure. — PixelNyaa (@NyaaPixel) July 12, 2026

That's what the Left does. Just the other day, they said child marriage is caused by climate change, and that environmentalist NGOs need more money to stop this atrocity. Absent from that story, of course, is a mention of Islam, which is the dominant religion driving child marriage.

“400,000 transgender adults left red states”



No, really? There’s that many? — Tigerloose (@tigerloose1) July 12, 2026

They're probably counting 'gender fluid' and the rest of the rainbow alphabet soup.

I'm sorry, why would adult trans people need government financial assistance just because they decided to move? Is it just for there surgeries or there housing and food too? — Dan Nagle (@nagle_dan) July 12, 2026

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Oh, there are social programs that absolutely serve transgender individuals. In fact, for things like public housing, being 'queer' or 'trans' means you jump up ahead of someone who isn't.

I really don’t care. Seattle is digging its own grave. https://t.co/KliK2NVYDk — Heavy Rain (@eepauley) July 12, 2026

They elected a socialist mayor whose work experience included being a barista while her parents paid her bills. They're cooked, as the kids say.

"Since the 2024 election, Traction has helped 1,500 trans people flee red states [to Seattle] — more than 20 times the 70 people it aided in the 18 months before the election...'It’s been chaos. It is this massive, massive wave of people coming in.'” https://t.co/NNUCJYyqSh — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) July 8, 2026

'It's been chaos.'

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