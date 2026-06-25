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Tipsheet

A CNBC Host Asked a Dem Senator a Simple Question About Socialism. It Did Not Go Well.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2026 6:30 AM
A CNBC Host Asked a Dem Senator a Simple Question About Socialism. It Did Not Go Well.
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

You knew how this was going to turn out—we didn’t even need to set it up. New York experienced a Marxist surge in last night’s primaries, where all of Zohran Mamdani’s communist supporters won their races. Some establishment figures were defeated, like Rep. Dan Goldman, who was easily beaten by Brad Lander by more than 30 points. Goldman, who was part of the legal team during the Trump impeachment circus and one of the president’s most outspoken critics, was also pro-Israel, which is what did him in. 

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Anyways, given the socialist wave crashing into the Democratic Party, and some establishment types welcoming these lunatics, CNBC host Joe Kernen asked Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester a simple question: Where has socialism ever worked? 

Her answer was not good. Our friends at Twitchy had it first. 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MARXISM LISA BLUNT ROCHESTER

ROCHESTER: Is that another question or is that for the next interview?

CNBC: I just want to know one place...

ROCHESTER: When you have me come back on we can talk about all the races...

Yep. We have our bumper sticker now. 

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