A CNBC Host Asked a Dem Senator a Simple Question About Socialism. It Did Not Go Well.

You knew how this was going to turn out—we didn’t even need to set it up. New York experienced a Marxist surge in last night’s primaries, where all of Zohran Mamdani’s communist supporters won their races. Some establishment figures were defeated, like Rep. Dan Goldman, who was easily beaten by Brad Lander by more than 30 points. Goldman, who was part of the legal team during the Trump impeachment circus and one of the president’s most outspoken critics, was also pro-Israel, which is what did him in.

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New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker says he is ok with socialism in the Democrat party:



"One of things that makes the Democratic party great is it's a big tent party, we need to stay that way." pic.twitter.com/WdX47jkyhU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

Anyways, given the socialist wave crashing into the Democratic Party, and some establishment types welcoming these lunatics, CNBC host Joe Kernen asked Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester a simple question: Where has socialism ever worked?

Her answer was not good. Our friends at Twitchy had it first.

Democrat Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester dodges when asked when socialism has ever worked.



ROCHESTER: Is that another question or is that for the next interview?



CNBC: I just want to know one place...



ROCHESTER: When you have me come back on we can talk about all the races... pic.twitter.com/vEwq0ObxBi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

ROCHESTER: Is that another question or is that for the next interview? CNBC: I just want to know one place... ROCHESTER: When you have me come back on we can talk about all the races...

Yep. We have our bumper sticker now.

This is the 2026 bumper sticker: "Has socialism ever worked?" — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) June 24, 2026

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