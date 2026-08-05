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Here's When Senate Republicans Will Vote on Holding Anthony Fauci in Contempt

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 05, 2026 3:30 PM
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Here's When Senate Republicans Will Vote on Holding Anthony Fauci in Contempt
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Tomorrow is the day. Cam will announce the final vote and details then, but Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is planning to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt for his chaotic appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on July 29. Fauci made remarks and then repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment over 100 times. 

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Paul was not impressed, though I’m still puzzled by why he was surprised that Fauci would do this — it’s what the political class does when they step in it, Rand. And the former NIH official hiring the ‘oh, crap, I’m in trouble lawyer’ is another sign that he knows he’s in for a long legal battle. The same counsel represented ‘gold bar’ Bob Menendez. 

Paul released his contempt resolution. The vote will be held at 8:30 AM on Thursday. 

You can read the resolution here, where Paul notes that Fauci partially waived his Fifth Amendment rights by issuing prepared remarks a la Lois Lerner in 2013 during the IRS targeting scandal.

 Fauci Contempt Resolution  by  Matt Vespa 

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Whereas, upon being asked questions pertinent to the questions under inquiry, Dr. Fauci refused to answer, again citing the Fifth Amendment; Whereas Chairman Paul found the privilege of the Fifth Amendment unsupported as applied to questions pertaining to the period of the pardon and directed Dr. Fauci to answer; Whereas Chairman Paul further found Dr. Fauci waived his right to claim the privilege as a result of his opening testimony on subject matter pertinent to the questions under inquiry; Whereas Chairman Paul, having overruled the privilege of the

Fifth Amendment asserted by Dr. Fauci, directed the witness to answer the questions put to him by the Committee in order to provide testimony on matters under consideration by the Committee, and warned Dr. Fauci that he may be held in contempt of Congress; and Whereas Dr. Fauci continued to refuse to answer questions pertinent to the questions under inquiry: Now, therefore, be it.

It'll be up to the Justice Department to pursue this motion. In 2013, Lerner had the safety net of the Obama DOJ, which was never going to prosecute her. 

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News Topics ANTHONY FAUCI | CONGRESS | RAND PAUL | SENATE
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