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Is Boston's Mayor Really Targeting Businesses and Property Owners That Helped ICE?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 5:30 PM
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Is Boston's Mayor Really Targeting Businesses and Property Owners That Helped ICE?
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It sure seems like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to harass businesses and property owners that agreed to lease parking spaces to ICE, going so far as to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to get the names and addresses of property owners and businesses.

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Speaking with On the Record, Wu said, "We haven't had direct communication from [ICE], but this is not a surprise because even when we've asked for specific information, it's been difficult or impossible to get it."

"As I understand, this was part of an open process to start laying the groundwork for potential procurement or what's called an RFP to actually get parking spots," she continued. "So it seems like this is an early precursor step. We as a city will be filing another FOIA for any responses that have come in from the Boston area so we know what information they may be sifting through. We strongly oppose an expansion of their efforts and would be encouraging and reaching out to property owners to try and ensure that they're not adding to a surge of unlawful and dangerous activity."

This is intimidation. Full stop.

DHS also slammed Wu's intimidation tactics, calling it "unhinged."

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"So she’s hunting down private property owners and threatening them for working with ICE — because she’d rather intimidate law-abiding Bostonians than get criminal illegal aliens OFF the street," DHS wrote on X.

Yes, it is.

Wu did contact garage owners and ask them not to cooperate with ICE.

Remind us what the Supremacy Clause is again?

DHS needs to surge into Boston and send a message to Michelle Wu that she will not resist ICE when it comes to keeping Americans safe from violent criminal illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SANCTUARY CITIES
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