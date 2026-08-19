Is Boston's Mayor Really Targeting Businesses and Property Owners That Helped ICE?

It sure seems like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to harass businesses and property owners that agreed to lease parking spaces to ICE, going so far as to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to get the names and addresses of property owners and businesses.

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HOLY SHLIT



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she’s filing FOIA requests to find out which property owners responded to ICE’s request to lease parking spots.



She wants to intimidate & dox private citizens for doing legal business that she doesn’t approve of for political reasons… pic.twitter.com/XNVJH3N7e2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2026

Speaking with On the Record, Wu said, "We haven't had direct communication from [ICE], but this is not a surprise because even when we've asked for specific information, it's been difficult or impossible to get it."

"As I understand, this was part of an open process to start laying the groundwork for potential procurement or what's called an RFP to actually get parking spots," she continued. "So it seems like this is an early precursor step. We as a city will be filing another FOIA for any responses that have come in from the Boston area so we know what information they may be sifting through. We strongly oppose an expansion of their efforts and would be encouraging and reaching out to property owners to try and ensure that they're not adding to a surge of unlawful and dangerous activity."

This is intimidation. Full stop.

DHS also slammed Wu's intimidation tactics, calling it "unhinged."

These actions by sanctuary Mayor Michelle Wu are unhinged.



She knows she has NO authority to block us from using private property.



So she’s hunting down private property owners and threatening them for working with ICE — because she’d rather intimidate law-abiding Bostonians… pic.twitter.com/ZmYsjCSt9H — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 18, 2026

"So she’s hunting down private property owners and threatening them for working with ICE — because she’d rather intimidate law-abiding Bostonians than get criminal illegal aliens OFF the street," DHS wrote on X.

Democrats making protecting illegal immigration their number one priority is the most bizarre obsession they've had since forcing two year olds to wear masks https://t.co/UUzizjMH14 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 19, 2026

Yes, it is.

Wu did contact garage owners and ask them not to cooperate with ICE.

Mayor Michelle Wu contacted garage and lot owners to ask them to reject ICE requests to use their property for “surge parking,” saying it would constitute an “unwarranted escalation” in federal immigration enforcement in Boston. https://t.co/GbnVqSLHBY — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) August 18, 2026

Remind us what the Supremacy Clause is again?

DHS needs to surge into Boston and send a message to Michelle Wu that she will not resist ICE when it comes to keeping Americans safe from violent criminal illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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