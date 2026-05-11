The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA

Over the weekend, the WNBA showed why no one actually watches it, and why so few people attend games. Not only is the basketball lackluster, but the politics are even worse than in the NBA. The Minnesota Lynx held a moment of silence for Leftists Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who died after they interfered with ICE agents in Minneapolis.

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Women’s basketball team Minnesota Lynx held a moment of silence for Alex Pretti and Renee Good



So @minnesotalynx apparently endorses running over federal agents



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/fOc6kiaIqx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 10, 2026

Incredible.

Did they ever give a moment of silence for Iryna Zarutksa? pic.twitter.com/9tQo7owv0e — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 10, 2026

Or the dozens of other Americans killed by criminals and illegal aliens?

The answer is no.

Yet there's no moment of silence for those victims, which include children at Ascension Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

The WNBA is the worst political league in sports. It's also why they are so unsuccessful. Nasty leftist politics, nasty racism and heterosexism. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) May 10, 2026

Bingo. People watch sports to be entertained and forget about politics. The WNBA doesn't do the former, and is really bad at the latter.

Let this one go. Can you really blame WNBA players for identifying with a retarded lesbian in an abusive relationship? https://t.co/xkdGY5KtMM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 10, 2026

Ouch.

I hope you lose every game you play in for the rest of this season and every game after that since you don’t support our federal agents or law enforcement and want them dead. Everyone should boycott your games. God Bless our federal agents and law enforcement officers! https://t.co/bP3AyFQ82c — Jonah Tank (@JonahTanks) May 10, 2026

It's hard for people to boycott something they wouldn't watch normally anyway, but the point is taken.

I won’t be watching the @NBA until they stop funding the WNBA.



Any wonder why no one watches the WNBA and it's lost money every year since it started 30 years ago?



This reflects badly on the @NBA as without their money propping it up every year it would've folded long ago. https://t.co/6q806XjkFB — James 🇺🇸 (@James_9341) May 11, 2026

They should let it collapse. It would be deserved.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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