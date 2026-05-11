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The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 10:00 AM
The Minnesota Lynx Reminded Us Why No One Watches the WNBA
Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP

Over the weekend, the WNBA showed why no one actually watches it, and why so few people attend games. Not only is the basketball lackluster, but the politics are even worse than in the NBA. The Minnesota Lynx held a moment of silence for Leftists Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who died after they interfered with ICE agents in Minneapolis.

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Incredible.

Or the dozens of other Americans killed by criminals and illegal aliens?

The answer is no.

Yet there's no moment of silence for those victims, which include children at Ascension Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

Bingo. People watch sports to be entertained and forget about politics. The WNBA doesn't do the former, and is really bad at the latter.

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA

Ouch.

It's hard for people to boycott something they wouldn't watch normally anyway, but the point is taken.

They should let it collapse. It would be deserved.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
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