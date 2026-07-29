Crime Is Plummeting Across the Country, Despite the Drama Over the National Guard Deployments

Remember all the outcry about National Guard deployments to dangerous American cities? Well, despite the Left's clamor, crime is reaching historic lows under the Trump Administration.

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Crime Plummets to Another Historic Low Under President Trumphttps://t.co/HFam6ed9rh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 29, 2026

According to a new report, homicides are on track to reach the lowest levels in over a century, and carjackings, motor vehicle theft, and burglaries are down again. The first half of 2026 saw an 18 percent decrease in homicides, 47 percent decrease, in carjackings, as well as decreases in motor vehicle thefts, robberies, and burglaries, compared to the same time the previous year. Homicides, carjackings, motor vehicle thefts, burglaries, and robberies have all decreased by more than 50 percent compared to peaks like 2020 over the last nine years, where overall violent crime spiked during the COVID era.

Notably, murders continue to drop in Memphis, Washington, D.C., and New Orleans, all Democrat-run cities where the Trump administration stepped in to deploy the National Guard earlier this year. Memphis and Washington, D.C. saw a more than 42 percent drop in murders this year, with a 32 percent drop in New Orleans. The National Guard was also deployed for a time in Los Angeles in response to anti-ICE riots. Los Angeles saw an 18 percent decline in murders so far this year.

Other major cities are reporting the same trend. In March, Philadelphia announced a 56 percent decrease in homicides, with some police departments reporting zero murders since January. A report from the Council on Criminal Justice reported that homicides in Baltimore have decreased by 68 percent since 2019.

Last Summer and Fall, activist groups spent millions sending individuals to the nationwide "No Kings Protests," which were held in part to protest the National Guard deployments. Still, Democrat politicians, particularly the Democratic Socialists, regularly make calls to abolish ICE, defund the police, and completely rebuild the prison system.

Like him or not, Trump's administration has succeeded in reducing crime and murders across the country, cleaning up cities and making Americans feel safer. The administration credits the decline to the deportation of criminal illegal aliens and the deterrent effect of National Guard deployments. If the Left wants to continue calling for the abolition of crucial law enforcement agencies, they will have to answer for the effects their policies will have on public safety.





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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