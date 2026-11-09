Utah Judge Delays Trial Date for Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin

The trial for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, has been delayed until June 2028.

BREAKING: June 21, 2028 has been set for jury selection to begin in Tyler Robinson’s trial for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, with a Utah judge reserving 105 court days for the proceedings. Judge Tony Graf is ordering monthly pretrial conferences to protect Robinson’s constitutional rights and honor Erika Kirk’s right to a speedy resolution. An April 2028 hearing will determine whether attorneys will be ready to proceed as scheduled. Download the Fox News app to follow this developing story: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2026

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BREAKING: A Utah judge has scheduled Tyler Robinson’s trial for June 21, 2028. Robinson is accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk. Judge Tony Graf Jr. announced the date Monday in Provo. Prosecutors had sought a January 31, 2028, start, while the defense requested late 2029. Erika Kirk had asked the court to begin the trial by October 2027. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Charlie Kirk judge has just set the m*rder trial for JUNE 21, 2028 Erika Kirk wanted it ASAP by Oct. 2027, and the Tyler Robinson team wanted it in *2029* Seems like the judge just tried going almost down the middle. STILL really long after Charlie was k*lled, but better than 3 YEARS from NOW, I guess CHARGES: - Aggravated m*rder (capital felony): death penalty maximum - Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury - Obstruction of justice, 2 counts - Witness tampering, 2 counts - Violent offense in the presence of a child Pray for Erika and her family 🙏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

The trial date ignored the requests from prosecutors and Kirk’s wife, Erika. Erika Kirk had requested that the trial be held in October 2027, while prosecutors had hoped that the trial date could be set for January of 2028. Robinson’s defense team had requested that the trial be delayed significantly into late 2029.

Erika Kirk released a statement following the news of the trial date, calling the ruling by Judge Tony Graf Jr. "disappointing."

“Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing,” Kirk said. “While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability.”

“As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months,” she added.

The beginning process for Robinson’s trial has been slow moving, as the assassination occurred nearly one year and two months ago.

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