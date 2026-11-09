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Utah Judge Delays Trial Date for Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 09, 2026 8:00 PM
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Utah Judge Delays Trial Date for Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

The trial for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, has been delayed until June 2028.

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The trial date ignored the requests from prosecutors and Kirk’s wife, Erika. Erika Kirk had requested that the trial be held in October 2027, while prosecutors had hoped that the trial date could be set for January of 2028. Robinson’s defense team had requested that the trial be delayed significantly into late 2029.

Erika Kirk released a statement following the news of the trial date, calling the ruling by Judge Tony Graf Jr. "disappointing."

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“Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing,” Kirk said. “While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability.”

“As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months,” she added.

The beginning process for Robinson’s trial has been slow moving, as the assassination occurred nearly one year and two months ago.

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | UTAH | LAW AND ORDER
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