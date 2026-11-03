Kansas Postal Worker Indicted After Stealing Republican Mailers

A Kansas postal worker has been indicted for stealing mailers sent out by Republican groups ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

🚨 A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas returned an indictment today charging a postal worker with stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of political mailings that were all related to Republican Party candidates. According to court documents, Kelly R. Cram, 59, of Baxter Springs, was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail. Read more: https://t.co/QVc38hTokH — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 3, 2026

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A Kansas postal worker has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than 4,400 pieces of mail, including nearly 400 political mailers tied to Republican candidates and GOP-affiliated PACs. Federal agents reportedly found the mail in Kelly R. Cram’s garage. The 59-year-old Baxter Springs resident faces one federal count of unlawfully taking, destroying or delaying mail. Investigators said they found no political mailers for other parties at her home. The USPS inspector general is investigating. VIA: @foxnewspolitics — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2026

MAIL FRAUDSTER INDICTED Kelly Cram, a Kansas postal worker, was just charged by a federal grand jury after she allegedly stole over FOUR THOUSAND pieces of mail, including 400 political mailers all related to Republican candidates. NONE of the mail was related to any other political party. Her charges include unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2026

Authorities say that, since October, 59-year-old postal worker Kelly R. Cram stole approximately 4,404 pieces of mail intended for the residents of Pittsburg, Kansas. Cram is said to have kept the mail in her garage, where investigators discovered 400 mailers sent out by Republican groups and candidates. They did not find any mailers for other candidates or political parties.

Cram was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail, according to the Department of Justice.

The news of the indictment comes on Election Day, as Republican Senator Roger Marshall is in a narrow bid to retain his seat in the state.

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