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Kansas Postal Worker Indicted After Stealing Republican Mailers

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 6:30 PM
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Kansas Postal Worker Indicted After Stealing Republican Mailers
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A Kansas postal worker has been indicted for stealing mailers sent out by Republican groups ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

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Authorities say that, since October, 59-year-old postal worker Kelly R. Cram stole approximately 4,404 pieces of mail intended for the residents of Pittsburg, Kansas. Cram is said to have kept the mail in her garage, where investigators discovered 400 mailers sent out by Republican groups and candidates. They did not find any mailers for other candidates or political parties.

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Cram was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail, according to the Department of Justice.

The news of the indictment comes on Election Day, as Republican Senator Roger Marshall is in a narrow bid to retain his seat in the state.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DOJ | KANSAS
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