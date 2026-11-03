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Democrat Kathy Castor Defeats Republican Mike Beltran to Retain Florida's 14th District

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 7:55 PM
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Democrat Kathy Castor Defeats Republican Mike Beltran to Retain Florida's 14th District
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The race in Florida’s 14th District has been called for Democrat Kathy Castor, who will retain her seat despite a redrawn map to give Republicans an edge in the state.

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Early returns were heavily in favor of Castor, who jumped out to a 13-point lead when results were first reported.

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Mike Beltran was a long-time supporter of President Donald Trump who managed to win the nomination despite a heavily crowded field of Republicans vying for the seat.

The win does not give Democrats a flip in the House, but does harm the GOP’s hopes of retaining the chamber after the redistricting craze that dominated the midterm cycle.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA
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