Democrat Kathy Castor Defeats Republican Mike Beltran to Retain Florida's 14th District

The race in Florida’s 14th District has been called for Democrat Kathy Castor, who will retain her seat despite a redrawn map to give Republicans an edge in the state.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Kathy Castor wins the FL US House 14 General Election #DecisionMade: 7:48 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/1M3XqbJeNB https://t.co/CT3FUcF2vx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

99% KALSHI PROJECTION: Kathy Castor (D) will win the FL-14 House race https://t.co/8JUjw3is3J — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) November 4, 2026

NBC: Rep. Kathy Castor (D) wins Florida’s 14th congressional district, defeating Mike Beltran (R-FL). 🟦Democratic hold https://t.co/5pa28ob2ap — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 4, 2026

Kathy Kastor wins re-election in the newly drawn Trump +10.5 FL-14. https://t.co/aSVQp0yHDz — Preston Hill (@realPrestonHill) November 4, 2026

Early returns were heavily in favor of Castor, who jumped out to a 13-point lead when results were first reported.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 71% in): Florida US House 14 Kathy Castor (D): 114,570 (55.2%) Mike Beltran (R): 87,700 (42.3%) Follow more results here: https://t.co/jHMngW4udB — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Mike Beltran was a long-time supporter of President Donald Trump who managed to win the nomination despite a heavily crowded field of Republicans vying for the seat.

The win does not give Democrats a flip in the House, but does harm the GOP’s hopes of retaining the chamber after the redistricting craze that dominated the midterm cycle.

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