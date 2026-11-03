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Democrat Elaine Luria Flips Virginia's Second District

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 03, 2026 10:08 PM
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Democrat Elaine Luria Flips Virginia's Second District
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrat Elaine Luria has won the House race in Virginia’s Second District over Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans, giving Democrats another win as they continue to post gains from around the country.

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The win will give Democrats another flip in the slate of House toss-ups on the table in the midterms. The seat was certain to move toward the Democrat Party when the state moved to redistrict earlier this year, cutting safe-Republican districts in the state to just one. That effort was defeated after state courts decided that the move was done illegally.

Despite the Republican victory in court, Democrats will still come out with control of the seat after Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | VIRGINIA
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