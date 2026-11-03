Democrat Elaine Luria Flips Virginia's Second District

Democrat Elaine Luria has won the House race in Virginia’s Second District over Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans, giving Democrats another win as they continue to post gains from around the country.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Elaine Luria wins the VA US House 2 General Election #DecisionMade: 9:50 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/D5w5L6enpQ https://t.co/MRNwEJkA8Y — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

🔵 Flip - Democrat Elaine Luria Flips the 2nd district in Virginia https://t.co/UN4qkn2zks — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2026

Elaine Luria wins the VA US House 2 General Election -Decision Desk HQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2026

DDHQ: Elaine Luria (D) wins Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, defeating Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA). 🟦Democratic flip https://t.co/Ozxp1ezTog — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 4, 2026

🚨BREAKING🚨 Democrat Elaine Luria has defeated Incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans in the VA-02 U.S. House Election. This is a flip from 🔴 to 🔵. https://t.co/QxkUNUREnG — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 4, 2026

The win will give Democrats another flip in the slate of House toss-ups on the table in the midterms. The seat was certain to move toward the Democrat Party when the state moved to redistrict earlier this year, cutting safe-Republican districts in the state to just one. That effort was defeated after state courts decided that the move was done illegally.

Despite the Republican victory in court, Democrats will still come out with control of the seat after Election Day.

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