US Service Member Killed in Accident During College Football Pre-Game Ceremony

A U.S. service member fell to his death on Saturday at the University of Texas-San Antonio and Navy football game during a fast rope demonstration preceding kickoff.

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TRAGIC UPDATE: The Air Force service member who fell during a pregame rappelling demonstration at the UTSA-Navy football game Saturday nigh, has died. The service member was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2. The Air Force said the incident is under investigation. The service member has not been identified. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

Another college game done. UTSA got the win against Navy! Thank you to all the nice people that we met today. Unfortunately there was a serious accident before the game, which is why I stopped updating on here. Our thoughts are with the service member and his family. https://t.co/HPtlFOE92t — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 18, 2026

Video of the incident showed the service member, who has only been identified as a member of the Air Force’s Sixth Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, descending uncontrollably from the rafters of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas before impacting the field below.

Air Force officials confirmed that the service member died at a local hospital as a result of the injuries sustained from the fall.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game,” the university said in a statement following the incident. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.”

What caused the accident is not immediately known.

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