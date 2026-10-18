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US Service Member Killed in Accident During College Football Pre-Game Ceremony

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 18, 2026 10:00 AM
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US Service Member Killed in Accident During College Football Pre-Game Ceremony
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

A U.S. service member fell to his death on Saturday at the University of Texas-San Antonio and Navy football game during a fast rope demonstration preceding kickoff.

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Video of the incident showed the service member, who has only been identified as a member of the Air Force’s Sixth Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, descending uncontrollably from the rafters of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas before impacting the field below.

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Air Force officials confirmed that the service member died at a local hospital as a result of the injuries sustained from the fall.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game,” the university said in a statement following the incident. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.”

What caused the accident is not immediately known.

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News Topics MILITARY | SPORTS | TEXAS
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