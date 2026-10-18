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Mass Casualty Incident Occurs at Canadian Military Base

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 18, 2026 11:00 AM
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Mass Casualty Incident Occurs at Canadian Military Base
Townhall Media

A mass casualty incident has occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, with numerous people reported dead and injured following an explosion and fire.

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The total number of casualties from the incident has not been released, but hospital officials have claimed that the number is high enough to “overwhelm the city of Edmonton.” Seven people are confirmed dead, but that number could grow higher.

“It is more patients than any of us want to count right now,” the official told CBS News. “It's a disaster. It's a one in every 15-to-25-year disaster."

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The cause for the incident has not been made public at this time. The aftermath of the reported explosion resulted in a large fire that forced a national response. Canadian officials claim that the fire is now under control.

Rescuers are reportedly parachuting in to help stabilize the situation, which has been described as “very, very active and delicate.” Despite this, no residents have been asked to evacuate at this time.

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News Topics CANADA | MILITARY
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